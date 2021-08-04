Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

In light of that, state officials are looking to leverage federal funds to apply toward the goal of achieving universal broadband access in Iowa.

“Build it and they will come,” the governor said in a statement. “The nearly 200 applications, as well as the size and scope of these projects, reflect the demand and need for quality accessible broadband throughout Iowa. This effort will open new doors for Iowa communities large and small, resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country.”

State officials said they planned to announce the notice of intent to award for the grant funds in September.

HALL OF FAME WOMEN: Officials with the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women on Tuesday announced the names of four women who will be inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame this year.

The 2021 honorees are the late Donna Reed, an Academy Award-winning actress who grew up in Denison; Roxann Ryan of Cresco, a former commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety; Cornelia Clark of Grinnell, a nature photographer and book illustrator; and Jan Mitchell of Des Moines, an educator who was Iowa’s 1997 teacher of the year and 2019 recipient of the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice.