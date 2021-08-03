Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

PEDAL ON: The Iowa Department of Transportation’s 2021-22 Iowa Bicycle Map is now available in both paper and digital formats.
The DOT is distributing the free paper version of the map at Iowa DOT driver's license centers, county treasurer’s offices, the six Iowa DOT district offices, Iowa DOT rest areas and state welcome centers.
There also are static and interactive online versions at https://iowadot.gov/iowabikes/transportation-map-for-bicyclists.
This publication has been updated to show new 4-foot paved shoulders and recreational trails completed since the 2019-20 version was published.
As in past versions, the map highlights bike-friendly routes when traveling on two wheels through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map also includes insets of Iowa's 16 largest cities.
A person riding on a public road has all the rights and is required to know and obey all traffic laws and rules of the road, applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle. To assist bicyclists in understanding their rights and responsibilities, a section of the map is dedicated to highlighting rules of the road.
Also, bicyclists are urged to always wear helmets, use lights at night and watch out for road hazards, including parallel-slat stormwater grates, gravel, sand and debris.
ECONOMIC INDEX RISING: A monthly index used to measure Iowa’s economic activity rose for the 11th time in the past year, officials with the state Department of Revenue said Monday.
The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 108.9 in June, up four-tenths of a percent from the previous month. Seven of the eight index component indicators (agricultural futures profits index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the national yield spread, the new orders index and residential building permits) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05 percent over the last six months, but only four of the components increased in June. Those were diesel fuel consumption, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the agricultural futures profits index and the new orders index.
State officials said the index has shown consistent positive improvements over the last nine months and the latest numbers suggest employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
However, they noted the recovery may be “losing a little bit of momentum,” since the pace of gains in the index has declined since peaking in March.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high, according to the department’s monthly report.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points by monitoring key metrics that could signal of a coming economic contraction. The latest index report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-07/ILII%20June%202021%20Report.pdf.
UPDATE: Dogs recovering from Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS – Emergency workers resuscitated two dogs after pulling them from a smoke-filled home in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
The dogs, Willow and Alley, 5-year-old great Dane mastiffs weighing 200 pounds each, were unconscious when public safety officers removed them from inside 1310 Hawthorne Drive, said Jeff Olson, director of public safety services.
Out on the front lawn MercyOne paramedics provided oxygen, and bystanders cheered when they saw one of the dogs begin to wag a tail.
“I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” said owner Sara Robert. “I’ve had them since they were about eight weeks. … They saved my life more than once, on rough days and rough times.”
On Wednesday, city officials said the dogs spent the night at Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Cedar Falls and then were reunited with Robert.
“They are doing fine; they still have a small cough but will make a full recovery,” said Dr. Wendi Goetsch, a veterinarian at Taylor. “The cough is normal as they clear the smoke from their lungs, and it will go away. Thankfully, the firefighters responded so fast and the dogs were able to get oxygen quickly. It saved them.”
Fire Chief John Bostwick and Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte, also a public safety officer, along with Public Safety Lt. John Zolondek, were on hand at Taylor Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday to check on the dogs’ progress. Zolenek was the one who administered oxygen to the dogs.
Robert was just returning home from work on Tuesday night and saw the fire trucks and ambulance.
“I saw the door was open, and they were my first thought,” Robert said.
Olson said neighbors had called 911, and firefighters could see smoke through the front windows. They discovered a fire smoldering inside the bathroom and extinguished it. The dogs were found in a bedroom.
“They were lifeless. … They put oxygen on them, and those dogs laid there for 30 minutes, and I thought ‘no hope.’ And then the homeowners came home, and as soon as they heard their voices, the tail started wagging,” Olson said.
“The dogs were huge; there was one over 150 pounds, and we had to carry them out by their legs and haul them to safety,” said Berte.
Fire damage was isolated to the bathroom, but the rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
“It’s amazing to see how they are doing now versus how they were just last night,” Bostwick said.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday, Aug. 2: