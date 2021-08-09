Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

DES MOINES — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump, plan to host a rally in Iowa later this month.

Taylor Greene announced an “America First” fundraising event Thursday, Aug. 19, in Des Moines. The precise location will be announced 48 hours before the event, the email says.

The fundraising email from Taylor Green’s campaign, which was shared by the Des Moines Register, says events like the one planned for Des Moines are designed to rally the Trump-supporting base ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in order to help Republicans gain a majority in the U.S. House.

Those who wish to attend can reserve a ticket at https://americafirstrallytour.nucleuspages.com/events/des-moines.

TRANSPORTATION PLAN: The Iowa Department of Transportation will hear public comments on the draft Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Public participation will be by conference call. The call-in number is (515) 817-6093 and the conference ID is 232 696 476#.