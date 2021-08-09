Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

DES MOINES — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump, plan to host a rally in Iowa later this month.
Taylor Greene announced an “America First” fundraising event Thursday, Aug. 19, in Des Moines. The precise location will be announced 48 hours before the event, the email says.
The fundraising email from Taylor Green’s campaign, which was shared by the Des Moines Register, says events like the one planned for Des Moines are designed to rally the Trump-supporting base ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in order to help Republicans gain a majority in the U.S. House.
Those who wish to attend can reserve a ticket at https://americafirstrallytour.nucleuspages.com/events/des-moines.
TRANSPORTATION PLAN: The Iowa Department of Transportation will hear public comments on the draft Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Public participation will be by conference call. The call-in number is (515) 817-6093 and the conference ID is 232 696 476#.
A brief overview of the plan and its development process will be provided beginning at 2 p.m. and will be followed by time for comments and questions. If discussion is ongoing at 2:30 p.m., additional time will be made available to accommodate all comments.
The draft identifies all projects proposed for funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration during federal fiscal 2022-25. It includes projects for state, county, city and federal transportation systems. Development of the program is required by federal law.
The draft can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/program_management/stip/2022-2025_STIPDraft.pdf
Comments on the draft can be provided at the meeting or by contacting Matt Chambers at (515) 239-1409 or Matthew.Chambers@iowadot.us. Comments on the draft will be accepted through Sept. 7. Contact Chambers for a printed copy of the draft.
GOVERNOR’S AIDE LEAVES: The person who served as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ policy adviser and legislative liaison has taken a job in the private sector.
Logan Shine of Adel has been named vice president of state government affairs for Iowa by Kinetic — a provider of broadband, entertainment and security services — as part of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company based in Arkansas.
During the 2021 legislative session in Iowa, Shine worked with the GOP-led Legislature to help pass a $100 million appropriation to build out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure.
“Logan’s experience in crafting a broadband program to help rural areas in Iowa is invaluable to Kinetic as we continue our multiyear $2 billion fiber investment and build out across our 18-state footprint,” said Brad Hedrick, president of the company’s state operations in Iowa.
HOWARD COUNTY DISASTER: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Howard County in response to severe weather beginning July 27.
The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather, according to the governor’s office.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents — along with the Disaster Case Management Program — in Howard County for the July 27 severe weather.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
The grant application and instructions are available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs
Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.