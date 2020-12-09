Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday

TRAFFIC SAFETY PROGRAM: The Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday approved $7,506,000 in total funding for 26 projects from Iowa’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program.
The program was created in 1987 to increase traffic safety on all Iowa roadways. This funding is available for use on city, county or state roads through an annual application process.
The complete list of projects can be found at iowadot.gov/traffic/pdfs/TSIPRecommendations.pdf
HUNTING/FISHING LICENSES: The state Department of Natural Resources says Iowa’s 2021 hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale next week.
Iowans can buy 2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses Dec. 15. Licenses purchased for 2020 expire Jan. 10.
DNR officials said Iowans also can upgrade their paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for $5.
Download the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and access license information.
Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.
WASTEWATER RELEASES: The state Department of Natural Resources reported two wastewater releases this week.
On Tuesday, DNR officials assisted the city of Fairfield with an ongoing wastewater overflow east of the Maharishi International University Recreation Center.
City workers discovered the overflow of untreated wastewater, and DNR officials say about 30 gallons per minute was flowing into a drainage ditch that flows from east of the Recreation Center to Crow Creek. City staff traced the problem to a collapsed pipe, which they repaired about 2:45 p.m., and worked to contain the discharge and planned to lime the affected area after stopping the flow.
Also, DNR officials responded to a wastewater release in Altoona that reached a tributary of Little Four Mile Creek on Monday forenoon. According to the DNR, Marzetti Frozen Pasta reported a plugged wastewater line had caused water used for cooking pasta to flow across a parking lot and into Little Four Mile Creek.
Marzetti staff estimated between 300 and 500 gallons were released. DNR investigators found a milky color in the stream but no dead fish.
Marzetti had contractors on site Monday to pump up contaminated water, according to DNR officials who continued to monitor both releases Tuesday.
BUSINESS VIOLATION: The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed a complaint on a Guthrie County business for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.
So far, 31 state-licensed businesses have faced complaints related to violations of the COVID-19 restrictions.
The latest establishment to be cited was the Pine Room in Guthrie Center. State officials alleged the licensee on Nov. 21 failed to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failed to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; failed to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table or booth while consuming their food or beverages; failed to ensure that all customers were wearing a mask or face covering when not seated at a properly distanced booth or table; failed to ensure all employees who interact with customers were wearing a mask or face covering; and failed to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
The business, which faces a civil penalty for the alleged violations, has the right to a hearing.
The hearing complaint can be viewed at abd.iowa.gov/alcohol/regulation.
