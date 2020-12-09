Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday

The latest establishment to be cited was the Pine Room in Guthrie Center. State officials alleged the licensee on Nov. 21 failed to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failed to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; failed to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table or booth while consuming their food or beverages; failed to ensure that all customers were wearing a mask or face covering when not seated at a properly distanced booth or table; failed to ensure all employees who interact with customers were wearing a mask or face covering; and failed to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.