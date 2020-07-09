Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONE-THIRD OF IOWA ABNORMALLY DRY: Although statewide precipitation was near normal in June, state officials who compile the water summary update said Thursday that northeast Iowa experienced extra wet conditions, while western parts of the state have entered moderate drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in about 35 percent of Iowa, with eight west-central counties classified as being in moderate drought, officials said.

“June saw low rainfall amounts in western Iowa and is causing concern about growing drought conditions,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.

“Unfortunately, the western part of Iowa tends to be where groundwater supplies are the most vulnerable, so we will be watching those areas carefully,”

Statewide precipitation averaged 4.85 inches in June, or 0.17 inch less than the 30-year climatological average.

However, the state’s western half was drier than normal, with precipitation deficits of up to 4 inches.