Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday

KEOKUK COUNTY MANURE SPILL: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday they were monitoring cleanup at a livestock manure spill about 11 miles north of Sigourney.

DNR officials said one of the reports came from Brandon Dietrich of Dietrich Hauling, who said a hitch snapped about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, causing a tractor and manure tanker to go into a ditch. No one was hurt, but an estimated 500 to 600 gallons of manure spilled, running into a tributary of the English River, according to a DNR news release issued Monday.

Dietrich pumped out the tanker, dammed the tributary downstream and pumped contaminated water out of the tributary, DNR officials reported.

On Sunday, the state agency said, Dietrich built up the dam, continued pumping and scraped solids out of the ditch to prevent further water contamination.

DNR water samples found elevated ammonia levels along about 750 feet of the tributary. However, there was no indication the spill reached the English River.

Also, DNR staff did not find dead fish in the tributary or river.

State agency officials say they are considering appropriate enforcement action in the incident.