Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020:

COVID-19 RESOURCES: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a number of new health care resources in Iowa aimed at aiding the fight against the coronavirus.

Reynolds said the state is using a share of its federal funding to hire contract nurses from around the country to temporarily supplement Iowa hospital staff and also will hire more COVID-19 contact tracing case investigators.

The governor told reporters more than 80 nurses are expected to be in Iowa by the end of the week and build to 104 through Dec. 30.

Also, she said up to 200 case investigators are being deployed in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties to trace contacts by Iowans testing positive for the virus.

Iowa also is slated to begin distribution next week of a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment to Iowa’s 432 long-term care facilities, which also could be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses beginning Dec. 28.

At a Wednesday news conference, Reynolds said Mercy One has taken the lead in establishing an Iowa hospital transfer line that will coordinate the movement of patients among the state’s hospital and health care system.