Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020:

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are inviting Iowans to lend a hand during volunteer events being held at more than 30 parks across Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The statewide volunteer day is part of the 100th anniversary celebration for Iowa’s state parks. According to Todd Coffelt, DNR bureau chief for state parks, forests and preserves, the volunteer projects will focus on caring for parks after a busy summer season, along with clean-up efforts at some parks impacted by August storm damage. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, he said, but may include picking up tree limbs and debris, litter pick-up, staining or painting, planting trees, clearing trails and more. Iowans interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement on Sept. 26, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur. Park staff will encourage social distancing.

VOTER REGISTRATION ENCOURAGED: To expedite this year’s voting process, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to register to vote or update their registration as part of a national sign-up effort. “As we get closer to Election Day, it’s important for all Iowans who want to take part in the process to make their they are registered to vote and their information is up-to-date,” said Pate. Who noted that Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day. To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before the 2020 general election is Saturday, Oct. 24. About 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered and there are more than two million active registered voters in the state.

