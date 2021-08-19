Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest (copy)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding the first Carbon Sequestration Task Force Meeting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday.
The 1 p.m. meeting at the Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds will feature many of the 34 members of the Agriculture and Energy Working Groups of the task force she created by executive order in June.
The panels will explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in Iowa.
The working groups have experts, environmentalists, farmers and business people interested in the carbon sequestration supply chain in Iowa. A list of members can be found at iowaeda.com/carbon-sequestration/.
FIELD OF DREAMS WINDFALL: People came, and they most definitely spent money at last week’s Field of Dreams game in the cornfield-encased baseball setting near Dyersville.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees — inspired by the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie — generated nearly $5.8 million in economic benefits for the Dyersville and great Dubuque region of northeast Iowa.
That total was based upon preliminary estimates in the days leading up to and including the iconic event that drew one of the largest television audiences for a regular season MLB game in recent years.
UPCOMING HUNTING SEASONS: Sept. 1 is the starting day for hunting doves and teal in Iowa.
Iowa’s dove-hunting season runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 29, said Todd Bogenschutz, an upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset, and the daily bag limit is 15 (mourning or Eurasian collared) with a possession limit of 30.
Hunters are reminded that their gun must be plugged to hold no more than three shells. If hunting public areas north of I-80, hunters should check to see if nontoxic shot is required.
Iowa’s 16-day teal only hunting season begins statewide Sept. 1.
“The teal season is a good opportunity to introduce young or novice hunters to duck hunting because these birds will fly all day and decoy fairly well,” said Orrin Jones, DNR state waterfowl biologist.
He said teal will be moving in to Iowa in mid- to late-August, and bird numbers can improve overnight with the change in weather farther north.
Since the season is only open for teal, Jones said it is important that hunters properly identify their target to avoid shooting other species. Shooting hours begin at sunrise, which is different from the regular duck season.