Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest (copy)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding the first Carbon Sequestration Task Force Meeting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday.

The 1 p.m. meeting at the Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds will feature many of the 34 members of the Agriculture and Energy Working Groups of the task force she created by executive order in June.

The panels will explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in Iowa.

The working groups have experts, environmentalists, farmers and business people interested in the carbon sequestration supply chain in Iowa. A list of members can be found at iowaeda.com/carbon-sequestration/.

FIELD OF DREAMS WINDFALL: People came, and they most definitely spent money at last week’s Field of Dreams game in the cornfield-encased baseball setting near Dyersville.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees — inspired by the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie — generated nearly $5.8 million in economic benefits for the Dyersville and great Dubuque region of northeast Iowa.