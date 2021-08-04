Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest (copy)

Iowa received 3.98 inches of rain in July, slightly less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

However, the continued lack of rainfall led to the expansion of drought conditions and the return of the extreme drought classification for the first time since April.

About 75% of the state is rated in some level of drought, with severe drought covering over one quarter of Iowa, and extreme drought covering almost 7%.

Since early July, drought conditions have improved across western and southern Iowa but have deteriorated in east central and northeast parts of the state.

The extreme drought designation covers the largest area of the state in nearly a year.

This dryness is reflected in decreasing streamflows in central and north-central Iowa and continued concern for shallow groundwater supplies in some areas of the state.

The area of concern for shallow groundwater has shifted from northwest Iowa to north-central Iowa.