Capitol digest: A roundup of legislative, state government and Capitol news items of interest

LGBTQ LEGISLATIVE ISSUES: The leader of the One Iowa LGBTQ advocacy group said the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning Iowans are under “relentless assault” at the Capitol during the Iowa legislative session.
One Iowa Action Executive Director Courtney Reyes says at least 13 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this session by Republican legislators – second nationally only to Missouri with 14.
A group of nine state representatives and one senator have filed separate bills seeking to protect religious freedom for Iowa businesses that choose not to engage in transactions or provide services in situations that violate their conscience or are counter to their beliefs and moral convictions.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, who could not be reached Friday, also filed a more expansive version (Senate File 2194) that covered religious freedom: declared marriage in Iowa only should be between one man and one woman; provided that gender should be the designation of male or female established at birth; and sets forth that life begins at conception.
“While we are not surprised, we are deeply saddened and upset that legislators continue to focus on stripping protections from marginalized groups rather than ensuring that Iowans have accessible health care, world-class educational opportunities and high- quality jobs,” Reyes said in a statement. “We will stand and fight this discriminatory agenda to the very end, and we will win,” she added.
HOUSE COMMITTEE REINS IN LOCAL GOVERNMENTS: Local governments would be liable for the legal costs associated with challenges if they attempt to prohibit employers from asking about job applicants’ criminal histories or knowingly violate other state laws under a bill now on the House debate calendar.
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted this week to approve an amended version of House Study Bill 519 that the panel’s chairman, Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said puts cities and counties on notice that they will have to pay attorney fees and costs if they are challenged for taking action that violates state law.
That was the case, he said, when Waterloo city officials approved a “fair chance initiative” that prevents the city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal history until the end of the hiring process.
The concept, known as “ban the box,” is barred by the state’s local preemption law, Holt said, and HSB519 is intended to deter local governments from taking action in violation of state law or face legal and financial ramifications.
“I understand what you’re trying to do, but I think this will have a chilling effect on the ability of local governments to govern and I trust my local government,” said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who voted no on the party-line vote.
In sending the bill to the full House for consideration, Holt said, “I think the chilling effect it’s going to have is on cities that don’t obey or disregard and disobey state law.”