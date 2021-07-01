Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

In Iowa, it is illegal to operate a vessel or vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

DNR conservation officers will heavily patrol Iowa waterways Friday through Sunday. They will conduct heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes of decreasing the number of crashes and removing any impaired boat operators.

Tips for staying safe while boating include staying sober because alcohol and drug use impair judgment, balance, vision and reaction time; wearing a life jacket and having the proper number onboard; and taking a boating safety class.

The DNR also offered safety tips for people using the state’s public beaches: Swim in designated areas, wear a life jacket, swim with a buddy, and avoid areas with waves or rip currents.

MORE COMPENSATION: Beginning Sunday, there will be an increase in the maximum weekly benefits paid to unemployed Iowans and to workers injured on the job, according to Iowa Workforce Development. A statutorily required annual review of wages covered by unemployment insurance has triggered the increase. The average annual wage for insured Iowa workers increased to $52,130.71 in 2020, up from $48,455.86 in 2019.