Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday, July 2:

IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Iowa’s leading economic indicators jumped again in Mary for the 10th time in the last 11 months, according to the state Department of Revenue.

May’s index stood at 108.5, which was an increase from 107.7 in April with six of the eight components contributing positively to the overall measure of economic activity. The May index surpassed the previous high of 108.4 in January 2018 and marked the eighth month in a row that the measure did not show recessionary signals, according to the agency’s monthly report.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Iowa index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high.

The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.

With consistent positive improvements over the last eight months, this report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months, according to state officials.