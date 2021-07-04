Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday, July 2:
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Iowa’s leading economic indicators jumped again in Mary for the 10th time in the last 11 months, according to the state Department of Revenue.
May’s index stood at 108.5, which was an increase from 107.7 in April with six of the eight components contributing positively to the overall measure of economic activity. The May index surpassed the previous high of 108.4 in January 2018 and marked the eighth month in a row that the measure did not show recessionary signals, according to the agency’s monthly report.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Iowa index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.
With consistent positive improvements over the last eight months, this report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months, according to state officials.
The six components that increased in May were the new orders index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the agricultural futures profits index, diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, and average manufacturing hours. Officials said the national yield spread and residential building permits were the two components that contributed negatively to the index in May.
MOBILE MUSEUM: Fresh off a 16-month pit stop for the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is getting back on the road with a brand-new exhibition.
Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum on wheels, packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today.
The mobile museum will carry “Iowa’s People & Places” to all 99 Iowa counties beginning this month through 2023, similar to its first three-year tour but this time with a different exhibition. The first mobile museum exhibition made 175 stops across all 99 counties from 2017 through 2019 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.
The new exhibition unpacks some of the stories of Iowa’s past with an eclectic array of artifacts selected from the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines, and its introduction video is narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen. Some of the highlights on display include a token from the Hudson Bay Company from Dubuque County in 1800; an election ticket from 1860; knitting needles Iowa first lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City used to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I; a birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s; Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s; a menu from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Des Moines in 1959; a women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed; and the flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.
For more details, visit https://iowaculture.gov
VOLUNTEERS TO BE HONORED: The 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards will be announced during a virtual special recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. July 14.
The Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized “those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways” for 37 years, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”
More than 790 awards are being presented this year during ceremonies. It is estimated that more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees. Visit https://www.volunteeriowa.org for information on how to view the ceremony.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a state-level award.
