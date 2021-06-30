Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

"As governors, we oppose any attempt to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court of the United States,” they wrote. “In short, ‘court packing’ — or increasing the number of justices to manipulate the court’s decisions — would be unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable. The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.”

In April, Biden signed an executive order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to explore reforming the court, specifically including the consideration of expanding the court.

“Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation’s government,” the governors said.

“Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing — it will never be enough,” they wrote.