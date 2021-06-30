Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is tracking a mystery ailment connected to a sharp uptick in reports from Mid-Atlantic states of sick or dead songbirds.
However, the department has received no reports of unusual avian sickness or deaths in Iowa.
Since May, state agencies, wildlife rehabilitators and animal control operators in the Mid-Atlantic region have received reports that grackles, starlings, robins and blue jays seem particularly vulnerable to this ailment. It causes swollen and crusty eyes and neurological signs, like disorientation, tremors and loss of balance.
To date, a definitive cause has not been identified, and the number of affected states has expanded west to Indiana.
At this point, wildlife experts cannot rule out some link to the Brood X cicada emergence, as areas with affected birds largely overlap. Biologists in affected states are recommending that residents take down their bird feeders to reduce the possibility of congregating birds and facilitating disease spread.
“At this time there is no need to remove bird feeders in Iowa. However, we encourage the public to remain vigilant by reporting any unusual sightings of five or more affected birds,” said Dr. Rachel Ruden, state wildlife veterinarian with the Iowa DNR.
Reports may be sent to rachel.ruden@dnr.iowa.gov or avian ecologist Anna Buckardt Thomas at anna.buckardt@dnr.iowa.gov.
LUCKY FOR LIFE: Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a southeast Iowa convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Monday in the Lucky for Life game.
The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Land Express in Mount Pleasant.
It is Iowa’s 11th big winner in the game since it debuted in January 2016 in Iowa.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings twice a week, at 9:38 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do.” The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.
The winning numbers in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 5-7-23-25-48 and Lucky Ball 8.
Gas Land Express will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.
NO COURT PACKING: Gov. Kim Reynolds has joined 19 other Republican governors in signing a letter to President Joe Biden opposing any efforts to expand the U.S. Supreme Court.
In their letter, the governors argue any attempt to increase the number of justices on the court for partisan gain will manipulate the court's decisions.
"As governors, we oppose any attempt to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court of the United States,” they wrote. “In short, ‘court packing’ — or increasing the number of justices to manipulate the court’s decisions — would be unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable. The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.”
In April, Biden signed an executive order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to explore reforming the court, specifically including the consideration of expanding the court.
“Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation’s government,” the governors said.
“Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing — it will never be enough,” they wrote.
“Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the court until the court has lost not only its independence but its authority. The end result of court packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states."
Cedar Basin Music Festival Through the Years
062517mp-Sturgis-Falls-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-5
062517mp-Sturgis-Falls-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-3
062616mp-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-Festival-4
062616mp-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-Festival-6
062616mp-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-Festival-3
062616mp-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-Festival-1
062616mp-Cedar-Basin-Jazz-Festival-5
062815bp-cedar-basin-jazz-1
062914mp-cedarbasin-jazz-3
062914mp-cedarbasin-jazz-2
Aug 6-CV50-Cedar Basin Jazz-1
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, June 29, 2021: