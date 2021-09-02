Capitol digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 (copy)

August was the first of the summer months to bring above-normal precipitation to the state, providing significant relief to ongoing drought conditions, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

Average precipitation for August totaled 4.64 inches, or 0.51 inches above normal, with especially high precipitation occurring in Northeast Iowa at the end of the month.

Monthly precipitation totals ranged from 0.23 inches in Fairfield to 20.65 inches at Ionia, a Chickasaw County city of 300 in north-central Iowa, where 11.25 inches of that total fell over a 24-hour period ending Sunday. The downpour caused flooding along the Wapsipinicon and Turkey rivers this week.

Waterloo received 6.60 inches of rain during August, according to Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Despite the above normal rainfall for the month, statewide 2021 rainfall totals are more than 4 inches below normal for the year.

Stream flow and soil moisture levels have improved over most of the state as well. Drought conditions, as reflected in the U.S. Drought Monitor, have also improved.