Capitol digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

COVID’S COST: Preventable hospitalizations for COVID-19 in people who are not vaccinated cost an estimated $2.3 billion in June and July, according to a report from the nonpartisan Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, which Iowa auditor Rob Sand highlighted in a news release.

According to the national report, 98.3% of the 185,000 adults hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated. Of those hospitalizations, 113,000 were deemed preventable, according to the report. The organizations calculated the average cost of a COVID hospitalization at $20,000, producing the $2.3 billion total price tag.

“Any hospitalization due to a serious illness is difficult for the patient and their families. It’s especially disheartening when the hospitalization is almost entirely preventable,” Sand said in the news release. “We are all paying for these preventable hospitalizations, whether it be in the form of premiums to private insurers or costs to taxpayer-funded public programs. Please don’t add to others’ expenses: get the vaccine. Most importantly, it saves lives, but it also saves money.”

Just 49% of Iowans are vaccinated, according to the most recent state public health data.