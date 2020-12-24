Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 (copy) (copy)

MONEY AWARDED FOR ARTISTS/CULTURAL GROUPS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs say they have awarded $7 million in grants to a total of 267 cultural organizations and 152 artists serving 118 Iowa communities.

The funding was made possible by the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which Iowa received $1.25 billion.

The department launched the Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program on Dec. 2 and received more than 550 requests totaling more than $36 million by the Dec. 11 deadline. The one-time grants range from $1,500 to $175,000 and provide relief to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations that can demonstrate lost income and extra expenses incurred due to the pandemic.

The grants — which averaged just over $25,000 — may be used to offset operating expenses, as well as costs associated with reopening in-person or adapting programs to virtual formats.

The list of grant recipients includes some of Iowa’s longest-running music venues, arts and cultural heritage festivals, and theaters, along with artists and community arts councils, historical museums and university performing arts centers.