Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 (copy) (copy)

The head of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 on Wednesday requested a 3% annual pay boost for each of the next two fiscal years for a unit of AFSCME-covered public safety workers eligible for expanded negotiations under Iowa’s 2017 collective bargaining law.
The unit includes motor vehicle enforcement officers within the state Department of Transportation and campus public safety officers at regent university campuses in Ames, Cedar Falls and Iowa City.
AFSCME President Danny Homan laid out the union proposal to a state negotiator during a Zoom call to open contract talks aimed at reaching a new two-year labor agreement beginning next July 1.
The state’s collective bargaining team is expected to make its opening offer Jan. 6 before moving into closed-door talks aimed at reaching a voluntary pact by March 15 to avoid going to binding arbitration.
In previous bargaining sessions, state negotiators offered a pay increase of one-half of 1% for each of the next two fiscal years to representatives of the State Police Officers Council but no wage increase to the larger AFSCME contingency.
SPOC negotiators have requested a 3% across-the-board pay increase for fiscal 2022 and 3.5% in fiscal 2023 as part of a new two-year collective bargaining pact effective next July 1.
The SPOC bargaining unit is made up of about 600 state troopers, special agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, state fire inspectors and agents, Iowa conservation officers, and Iowa park rangers.
IOWA SETTLES WITH COMPANY ON DATA BREACH: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 26 other attorneys general have entered into a settlement with Sabre Corp. that resolves an investigation into the 2017 data breach of its hotel booking system.
The breach exposed the data of about 1.3 million credit cards. The settlement requires injunctive relief and a payment of $2.4 million, of which the state of Iowa will receive nearly $48,000.
Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a business segment of Sabre, operates the SynXis Central Reservation sys-tem — which facilitates the booking of hotel reservations. SynXis connects business travel coordina-tors, travel agencies and online travel booking companies on one end to Sabre’s hotel customers on the other.
Sabre informed its hotel customers in June 2017 of a data breach that had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017.
The settlement requires Sabre to include language in future contracts that specifies the roles and re-sponsibilities of both parties in the event of a breach. It also requires Sabre to try to determine whether its customers have provided notice to consumers, and to provide the attorneys general a list of all the customers that it has notified.
MONEY AWARDED FOR ARTISTS/CULTURAL GROUPS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs say they have awarded $7 million in grants to a total of 267 cultural organizations and 152 artists serving 118 Iowa communities.
The funding was made possible by the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which Iowa received $1.25 billion.
The department launched the Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program on Dec. 2 and received more than 550 requests totaling more than $36 million by the Dec. 11 deadline. The one-time grants range from $1,500 to $175,000 and provide relief to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations that can demonstrate lost income and extra expenses incurred due to the pandemic.
The grants — which averaged just over $25,000 — may be used to offset operating expenses, as well as costs associated with reopening in-person or adapting programs to virtual formats.
The list of grant recipients includes some of Iowa’s longest-running music venues, arts and cultural heritage festivals, and theaters, along with artists and community arts councils, historical museums and university performing arts centers.
State officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Iowa’s creative sector, which relies on in-come from admissions, ticket sales and events. According to data provided by grant applicants, organizations have lost a combined $46.4 million in income since the pandemic began, state officials noted. In a typical year, Iowa’s creative sector accounts for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to research by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Iowa’s arts, culture, history and creative industries, including film and media, employ more than 42,000 Iowans working in more than 5,000 nonprofit and for-profit businesses statewide.
A full list of grant recipients is available online at iowaculture.gov.
DCI INVESTIGATES INMATE DEATH: Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were called in Wednesday to investigate the death of an inmate who was being housed at the Lee County Jail in Fort Madison.
According to a state Department of Public Safety news release, jail officials discovered an unresponsive female inmate Tuesday while performing jail cell checks.
The inmate, identified as Stacy Lynn Heston, 50, was the lone occupant of the cell.
According to DPS officials, jail staff attempted to revive Heston, who was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Heston had turned herself into the jail earlier in the day to begin a jail sentence of 59 days. DCI agents along with detectives from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident Wednesday.
The cause of death was pending an autopsy to be performed at a later date, but no foul play was suspected, according to the DPS news release.