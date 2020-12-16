Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked her for leading the department “through historic storms, tornadoes, floods and a global pandemic ... (working) around the clock to deliver resources and support to our communities in need.”

Reynolds will appoint an interim director.

“During the numerous and ongoing disaster events that have impacted the state, I’m proud of the HSEMD team and thank the many local, state, federal and private-sector partners with whom I’ve worked,” Flinn said.

Reynolds appointed Flinn on Jan. 7, 2019, and as the acting director of the department beginning in June 2018. Among the major events she dealt with were the 2018 Marshalltown tornado and the floods of 2019.

Flinn began her career with emergency management in 1997 in the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. She transferred to the Readiness and Response Bureau in March 2000. She became bureau chief for Readiness and Response in August 2008. Before serving at the helm of HSEMD, Flinn served as chief of Operations and Response Division administrator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0