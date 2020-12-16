Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020:
CHECK THE DATE: The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to check the expiration date on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Gov. Kim Reynolds waived the driver’s license expirations as part of her COVID-19 public health proclamation. However, that provision will expire Jan. 8, 2021, meaning the normal driver’s license renewal requirements once again take effect.
Driver’s licenses remain valid for driving privileges 60 days after the expiration date. If the driver’s license is expired by more than a year, the driver will be required to take a knowledge and driving test in order to renew.
If the card has expired or will expire soon, check the Iowa Department of Transportation’s online resources at https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/.
For those who do not meet the criteria for online renewal, find a nearby location at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/iowa-dot-locations and schedule an appointment.
FLINN RETIRING: Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn has announced her retirement effective Jan. 29.
Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked her for leading the department “through historic storms, tornadoes, floods and a global pandemic ... (working) around the clock to deliver resources and support to our communities in need.”
Reynolds will appoint an interim director.
“During the numerous and ongoing disaster events that have impacted the state, I’m proud of the HSEMD team and thank the many local, state, federal and private-sector partners with whom I’ve worked,” Flinn said.
Reynolds appointed Flinn on Jan. 7, 2019, and as the acting director of the department beginning in June 2018. Among the major events she dealt with were the 2018 Marshalltown tornado and the floods of 2019.
Flinn began her career with emergency management in 1997 in the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. She transferred to the Readiness and Response Bureau in March 2000. She became bureau chief for Readiness and Response in August 2008. Before serving at the helm of HSEMD, Flinn served as chief of Operations and Response Division administrator.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.