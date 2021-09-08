Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

THIS IS IOWA:Officials in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration have come up with a new national “This Is Iowa” advertisement they hope will inspire viewers to visit, live and work in Iowa.

State officials announced the debut of a nationally televised commercial to introduce Iowa to a national audience.

The 30-second spot will air on cable, online and through connected/streaming services later this week and is available for viewing on YouTube.

“Whether it’s the Field of Dreams Game or the Iowa State Fair, we have only begun to tell Iowa’s story,” Reynolds said. “Through this compelling visual journey, we are thrilled to let the nation in on Iowa’s secret, challenge expectations and inspire people to learn more.”

The ad is in response to the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board recommendation last year that the “This is Iowa” initiative be expanded.

ROAD TAX REVENUES UP: State funds distributed for road-use tax proceeds are up by $67.8 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year — a boost somewhat skewed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel in Iowa last year, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.