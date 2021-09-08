Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

THIS IS IOWA:Officials in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration have come up with a new national “This Is Iowa” advertisement they hope will inspire viewers to visit, live and work in Iowa.
State officials announced the debut of a nationally televised commercial to introduce Iowa to a national audience.
The 30-second spot will air on cable, online and through connected/streaming services later this week and is available for viewing on YouTube.
“Whether it’s the Field of Dreams Game or the Iowa State Fair, we have only begun to tell Iowa’s story,” Reynolds said. “Through this compelling visual journey, we are thrilled to let the nation in on Iowa’s secret, challenge expectations and inspire people to learn more.”
The ad is in response to the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board recommendation last year that the “This is Iowa” initiative be expanded.
ROAD TAX REVENUES UP: State funds distributed for road-use tax proceeds are up by $67.8 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year — a boost somewhat skewed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel in Iowa last year, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.
Overall, distributions of road-use tax receipts totaled $557 million from July to September, compared with $489.2 million for the same three-month period one year ago, according to state Department of Transportation figures.
The jump in September alone was $43.3 million.
DOT spokesman Stu Anderson said while travel in Iowa dropped most significantly in April 2020 due to COVID-19, the corresponding impact on fuel tax revenue was not felt until the beginning of July last year due to the timing of fuel tax deposits.
After some up and down travel periods during the past fiscal year, Anderson said traffic levels by July 1 “were just about back to pre-pandemic levels,” with the stronger receipts for fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees reflected in the fiscal 2022 numbers.
ARTIST FELLOWS NAMED: The Iowa Arts Council has named five new Iowa Artist Fellows for competitive fellowships in recognition of their creativity, work and career readiness.
A panel of Iowa arts professionals selected writers Paul Brooke of Ames and Emma Murray of Des Moines, photographer Brittany Brooke Crow of Des Moines, printmaker Louise Kames of Dubuque and filmmaker Francesca Soans of Waterloo from a pool of more than 50 applicants and 21 finalists.
Each Iowa Artist Fellow will receive a $10,000 grant to advance their career, promotional support and in-depth training from Strategic Planning Partners, which provides professional development for artists.
The fellowships are designed to elevate the arts across the state by advancing the artistic careers of Iowa artists, filmmakers, musicians and creative writers.
In addition to grants, professional development and promotional support, fellows also virtually participate in “Meet the Artist” public programs at arts and cultural venues throughout the state.
The Iowa Arts Council created the Iowa Artist Fellowship Program in 2014 to support professional, active Iowa artists who are at a pivotal point in their careers. To date, 40 Iowa artists have been selected for the program.
DNR FILES ARSON CHARGES: A two-month investigation by state Department of Natural Resources conservation officers has resulted in criminal charges being brought against a Williamsburg man.
According to DNR officials, Jereme Goltz faces two counts of third-degree arson, felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense), and littering.
During July and August, DNR officials noticed an uptick in the number of illegal fires being set in parking lots, fields, and woodlands located within the 14,000-acre Hawkeye Wildlife Area.
The fires damaged trees, fields and parking lot posts and destroyed multiple hay bales owned by a farmer leasing a portion of the state land.
DNR conservation officers, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol, executed a search warrant at Goltz’s Williamsburg residence where they seized electronics, evidence relating to the fires, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the DNR.