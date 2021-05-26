Capitol Digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa residents can try their hand at fishing without buying a state license during a free fishing weekend next month.

The DNR is waiving the state fishing license requirement for June 4-6, but all other regulations will remain in effect.

Joe Larscheid, fisheries bureau chief, says the free fishing weekend is a great time to learn how to fish or enjoy the activity with friends and family. Those Iowans who get hooked on fishing can buy an annual, seven-day or 24-hour fishing license at https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Licensing/CustomerLookup.aspx.

FRAUD WARNING: Iowa Workforce Development warned Iowans about a fraudulent website that is designed to look like the agency’s claims portal in an attempt to collect personal information.

In a news release, the agency said any customer applying for unemployment insurance benefits should file an application only through www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Any other variation of this link is not an official state website, the agency said.