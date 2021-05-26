Capitol Digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa residents can try their hand at fishing without buying a state license during a free fishing weekend next month.
The DNR is waiving the state fishing license requirement for June 4-6, but all other regulations will remain in effect.
Joe Larscheid, fisheries bureau chief, says the free fishing weekend is a great time to learn how to fish or enjoy the activity with friends and family. Those Iowans who get hooked on fishing can buy an annual, seven-day or 24-hour fishing license at https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Licensing/CustomerLookup.aspx.
FRAUD WARNING: Iowa Workforce Development warned Iowans about a fraudulent website that is designed to look like the agency’s claims portal in an attempt to collect personal information.
In a news release, the agency said any customer applying for unemployment insurance benefits should file an application only through www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Any other variation of this link is not an official state website, the agency said.
The agency said it has not suffered any data breaches, but it encourages anyone who has claimed unemployment insurance to take steps to protect their identity online.
Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity should contact Iowa Workforce Development immediately at (866) 239-0843, uifraud@iwd.iowa.gov or iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/report-potential-unemployment-claimant-fraud.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced $600,000 in grants for historic preservation projects in or near Creston, Decorah, Elkader, Keokuk and Muscatine.
Iowa’s Rural Heritage Revitalization Grants will help rural communities preserve their history and foster economic development through the preservation of historic properties.
The grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service and administered by the State Historic Preservation Office, which is part of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The department created the grant program last fall, after Iowa became one of just eight states to receive funding through the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program.
The five grant recipients are: Inn at Motor Mill near Elkader, $125,000; Keokuk Union Depot, $112,798; 1929 Japanese Garden at the Laura Musser McColm Historic District, Muscatine, $122,402; Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad Station, Creston, $114,800; and Winneshiek County Courthouse, Decorah, $125,000.
The State Historic Preservation Office identifies, preserves and protects Iowa’s historic and prehistoric resources. It also administers state and federal historic preservation programs and incentives, and maintains a survey and inventory collection of historic properties in Iowa. More information is available at iowaculture.gov/history/preservation.
SCHOOLS QUALIFY FOR AWARD: Twenty-two schools qualified for the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award, which goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
More than 2,500 high school students registered to vote this school year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.
Of this year’s 22 award qualifiers, 10 schools were repeat performers. Another three schools registered at least 70 percent of eligible students, while nine schools registered at least 50 percent of eligible students.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who successfully fought for passage of the 19th Amendment, granting U.S. women the right to vote.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate praised “all of the schools that stepped up this year and helped students register to vote.”
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, May 25, 2021.