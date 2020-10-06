CAPITOL DIGEST: $810,000 approved to repair state buildings

Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve paying nearly $810,000 to repair damages to state buildings and vehicles caused by deer, hail, vandalism, water leaks and the Aug. 10 derecho.
The largest item was $479,716 paid to cover a July 20 chilled water line leak that damaged the University of Iowa’s Chemistry Building in Iowa City. Another $127,000 covered a burst pipe, fire and lightning strike at Iowa State University’s Veterinary Medicine Complex in Ames, and nearly $35,000 covered a musical instrument stolen from the UI Vox Music Building. More than $34,000 was paid to repair derecho-related damage to the Iowa Capitol Complex and Terrace Hill governor’s mansion in Des Moines, $11,800 to repair a sinkhole south of the Capitol and slightly more than $100,000 to repair damages caused to 15 state vehicles due to hail and collisions with deer.
BANNED PROTESTERS SUE: Five protesters banned from the Iowa Capitol grounds have filed a lawsuit alleging the ban blocks their constitutional rights, including those of free speech, assembly and the right to petition their government.
Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus were among 17 supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement who were barred by the Iowa State Patrol from the Capitol and the Iowa Capitol Complex grounds in Des Moines for either six months or a year and told they would be arrested for criminal trespass if they were found on the premises that encompasses 24 city blocks. The five Des Moines protesters were arrested July 1 in a daytime protest near the Capitol to urge ending lifetime disfranchisement of Iowans with felony convictions.
On Monday the ACLU of Iowa filed a lawsuit saying the Iowa State Patrol, which also was present, does not have the authority to ban the protesters and that the action deprives the activists of fundamental rights.
“We are challenging Iowa State Patrol’s stunning misuse of power to try to keep these Iowans from exercising their protected free speech rights to call for urgent reform to policing,” said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director, who contended there “is absolutely no statutory authority for such a ban.”
The lawsuit asks that the court block the bans so that the five can return to the Capitol Complex. The lawsuit also seeks damages and attorney’s fees.
REYNOLDS GETS HIGH GRADE: Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of four U.S. governors to receive “A” grades for cutting taxes and reducing government spending in a report by the Cato Institute — a Washington-based libertarian think tank founded by the Charles Koch Foundation.
According to the Cato ratings, Reynolds has translated her stated beliefs in limited government and personal responsibility into fairly lean state budgeting and the pursuit of tax reform. She signed into law a major reform in 2018 that cut corporate and individual income tax rates, broadened online sales tax collections and reduced taxes overall by more than $300 million a year. Reynolds proposed further tax cuts and a state sales tax increase in 2020, but the recession and health crisis have put those reforms on hold. The report notes that the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a deep recession and caused state governments to face declines in projected revenue and spending reductions.
GREGG SUPPORTS SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was one of 21 Republican lieutenant governors who sent a letter Monday to U.S. Senate leadership in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett — President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Gregg is chairman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association. In their letter, the officials “strongly encourage” the U.S Senate “to swiftly confirm her appointment.”
In making the nomination, Gregg said the Republican president “has yet again delivered for the American people.”
