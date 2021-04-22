Capitol Digest: 211 will help you make vaccine appointment

All Iowans can now use 211 to receive assistance with making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The service was previously open just to older Iowans, but Gov. Kim Reynolds announced all Iowans eligible to receive the vaccine can now use it. Iowans can simply dial 211, and a navigator will help the individual make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

FLAGS LOWERED: Flags on state buildings and on display in the Capitol Complex will be lowered to half-staff until former Vice President Walter Mondale is buried, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.

Mondale served as vice president of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and as a U.S. senator from Minnesota from 1964 to 1976. During the course of his career, Mondale also served as ambassador to Japan and as Minnesota attorney general.

WORKFORCE SUPPORT: Iowa is in line to receive $2.2 million as part of an effort by the U.S. Department of Labor to award more than $146 million to support workforce agencies’ efforts to return unemployed Americans to the workplace more quickly.