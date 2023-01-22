Capital improvements program covers more than a few projects in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The capital improvements program adopted by the City Council on Tuesday includes more than $400 million for more than 200 possible projects through fiscal year 2028.

What can be forgotten amidst the debate is everything it includes.

Discussion tends to center on a few items, like a parking ramp or a swimming facility, and sometimes the politics catches people’s attention more than the projects — especially after the council failed to pass it on the first vote.

The capital improvements program includes items ranging from a few thousand dollars to millions of dollars, some with one year of dedicated funding and others spread out over multiple years with several sources for where that money comes from.

Here’s a list of some of the more expensive infrastructure and quality of life projects, and ones of likely greater public interest that were not discussed at length Tuesday, but allotted in this year’s version of the document:

Wastewater treatment plant process update and improvements to meet new environmental regulations — $112.4 million from 2024-2027.

Hearst Center for the Arts rebuild — $8.3 million in 2026-2028 ($2.3 million would expected to be fundraised).

Aldrich Elementary School road connections, including Ashworth Drive to Hudson Road, Ashworth Drive to Prairie Winds development, Ironwood Drive to Greenhill Road and Arbors Drive to Greenhill Road — $6.17 million from 2023-2026.

Construction of a new interchange at Iowa Highway 58 and Greenhill Road — $36 million in 2028 ($32 million would be state or federal funding).

Replacement of aerial fire truck with a modern chassis — $1.8 million in 2028.

Connection of multiple properties along James Drive to the city’s sanitary sewer network from Main Street—$1.02 million over 2023 and 2024.

Removal of the railroad spur from West First Street through downtown and south, including a reconstruction of West Fifth Street from Franklin to State Street and Iowa Street from Second to Third, and replacement of impacted pavement—$4.7 million across 2024-2026. (Most would be covered by a federal grant and the overall project would be closer to $12 million).

Extension of sanitary sewer system an additional 4,500 feet to the west to promote future development in the industrial park—$2.31 million in 2026.

Reconstruction and improvement of portions of Ridgeway Avenue to meet stipulations of development agreement with Mills Fleet Farm—$2.6 million in 2023 and 2024.

Addition of a new solid waste transfer station away from its current site in a flood plain—$1 million in 2028.

