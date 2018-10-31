WATERLOO — All three candidates for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors believe their background makes them the best choice on Election Day.
Incumbent Craig White points to his 16 years of experience serving on the board that oversees county government.
Yeshimebet Abebe believes her legal background and time working with rural counties as a staff member at the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives her an edge.
Dan Trelka says his record and achievements as a law enforcement administrator show he has what it takes to improve county government.
Voters will decide Nov. 6 which two of those candidates will join the five-member Board of Supervisors in January, filling the seats currently held by White and Supervisor Frank Magsamen, who is not seeking re-election.
White and Abebe are Democrats while Trelka is the lone Republican candidate. The down-ballot race has failed to generate a defining public policy issue separating the campaigns.
“I’m running on my successes,” said Trelka, a former U.S. Marine who has served as Waterloo’s police chief since 2010 after holding a similar post in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
“The crime rate went down almost 50 percent in Sturgeon Bay,” Trelka said. “Since I’ve been in Waterloo it’s down almost 40 percent.
“I alone was able to get the Amber Alert process changed to improve the safety for all kids in Iowa,” he added. “I was able to do that because I know how to navigate political waters.”
Trelka said one of his top goals is getting the county more involved in local economic development efforts , including joining the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance, because growth will will boost the tax base to pay for things like improved mental health services.
“Every one of our cities have strength to offer,” he said. “I think the county needs to be more in tune to what each city is doing economically so we can nurture and assist them in that process.”
He also said county residents he’s met during the campaign don’t seem to know much about the Board of Supervisors and its role.
“When I’m elected that will change,” he said. “People will know what their supervisors do, and they’re going to know who their county supervisors are.”
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it’s legal for Trelka to serve as a supervisor and police chief at the same time, provided he abstains on issues where those roles conflict. Trelka said he would retire as a city employee if he finds the duties of both jobs become too much to handle.
Abebe currently works as an assistant county attorney but previously held several posts in the Obama administration’s USDA where she worked on local development issues.
“I worked with counties across the country, especially rural counties and counties that were considered consistent poverty counties,” she said. “It was building coalitions to solve certain issues and bring economic growth and opportunity.”
Abebe said improving mental health care is at the top of her agenda, vowing to pull together experts and industry representatives to “figure out where are the gaps and how the county can help bridge some of those gaps, and where the county can actually take the lead.”
She also plans to address economic opportunity and food insecurity.
“When I’m talking to people … they’re working seven days a week, 12-hour jobs or they’re working two jobs just barely making ends meet,” Abebe said. “They want people elected to represent them and to find a way to bring better economic opportunity to the county.”
She said the county needs to be a stronger partner helping the region be in better shape to attract growth. The supervisors also need to look at ways to expand access to affordable food, perhaps with more urban gardening and other programs, she added.
Abebe also said more outreach is necessary so residents know what county supervisors do and more effort is needed to ensure rural communities and small towns are engaged.
“Being inclusive is something that’s very important to me,” she said. “There are rural pieces that sometimes get left behind, but they are part of the county and we should do everything we can to make sure their issues are brought to the table and they are represented.”
White is a retired John Deere employee and Vietnam veteran who served on the Board of Supervisors from 1999 through 2002 and again for three straight terms starting in 2006.
“I like what I’m doing and I think I’ve been doing a good job,” White said. “I enjoy the boards I sit on, like being involved and like being part of a good community. Continuing on, I think we can make it an even better county.”
White said he’s proud of the work the board has done over the past 12 years repairing roads and bridges, updating numerous county buildings and working together as a group.
“We’ve still got a lot of bridges that still need to be repaired,” he said. “The work we’ve done on the infrastructure, the buildings, has saved the taxpayers a lot of money as far as I’m concerned.”
White represents the Board of Supervisors in a 22-county coalition focused on serving those with mental health needs and disabilities and on the Pathways Behavioral Services board focused now on the opioid crisis and addiction.
“Once of the main things I’m concerned about is the mental health aspect in the county and the shape we’re in,” White said. While the coalition has been a model for the state in providing mental health services regionally, White said more needs to be done.
Outside of his board duties, White has been active in numerous veterans organizations and, along with Magsamen, spearheads the local Honor Flights, which raises money to fly local veterans to military sites in Washington, D.C.
White also serves Cedar Valley Hospice, meeting with veterans who are facing terminal illnesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.