Voting in Cedar Falls runoff

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Ward 2 Precinct 3 polling location at Candeo Church is being combined for this election with the Ward 5 Precinct 2 location at Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive. Voters should use the south entrance, or door E.

Contact the Black Hawk County elections office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us for further information on voting locations.

People can also vote in person Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the election office at the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

Mailed in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Monday to be counted.