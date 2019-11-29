CEDAR FALLS — Voters are returning to the polls Tuesday to settle the question of who will represent them in at-large and Ward 4 seats on the City Council.
Only two names will be on the ballot for each race in the runoff election. There were three-way races for both positions in the Nov. 5 municipal election, but none of the candidates got more than 50% of the votes. That forced runoffs for the top two candidates.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The at-large election, which all qualified Cedar Falls residents can vote in, is for the seat being vacated by Dave Wieland. Former council member Nick Taiber and Dave Sires are vying for the position.
Sires, 59, owns Cedar Village Community mobile home park and Added Self Storage. Taiber, 43, served on the council from 2009 to 2017 and is the corporate development director with CPM Holdings.
Tom Blanford is defending the Ward 4 seat he has held for one term against challenger Simon Harding. Only residents of that ward, which covers an east central section of the city, can cast ballots in the contest.
Harding, 35, is vintage pro shop manager at Waterloo musical instrument store Tenor Madness and an adjunct faculty member teaching jazz at Waverly's Wartburg College. Blanford, 28, is the commercial banking manager for Collins Community Credit Union.
Candidates say they are working just as hard in the lead-up to the runoff election as they did for the November race. They reach out through mailings, fliers, social media, organized events and – for some of them – TV commercials.
"Pretty much just more of the same, except into a shorter period of time," said Harding.
Canvassing neighborhoods by candidates and their campaigns is another form of outreach all of them are involved in.
"This is all about retail politics. You win votes at the door," said Taiber. "If you could buy me another two hours of daylight, you know, that would be great."
By the end of the week, Blanford said his campaign had knocked on 700 doors and mailed 500 postcards.
"We're doing everything we can to engage with voters and let people know there's one more election to go this year," he noted.
Issues haven't changed since the last election, so this time "it's really about coalescing your support," said Taiber. He pointed to his prior service on the council and a mantra that has "been pretty consistent" of keeping taxes low and services as high as possible. Concern about taxes and a "fiscally responsible" government are among the top issues he's heard about from people.
"We want to continue to expand our quality of life," Taiber added, with amenities that attract people of all ages. "That means looking at how we design our city for the future."
Sires wants to see the city prioritize spending to ensure wise decisions are made by the council and administration.
"I'm not out for huge radical changes," he said. "I just think there's things we can do better. I'm all about improving, not giant drastic jumps to be trendy."
Along that line, he would like to see the city roll back its public safety officer model, where police and firefighters can be cross trained to assist each other. The program has been a point of contention for the firefighters' union and only police officers have been trained to work with the fire department.
"I don't think combining is a way to go to make things better," said Sires. "I want to have professional firefighters and I want to have separate police."
Taiber admitted that public safety has been the top point of discussion on the campaign trail. "I believe that the public safety program has tremendous merit," he said. "It's a good use of resources."
However, he would support establishing a task force to "identify underlying issues" so the city can figure out what works with the public safety officer program and what needs to be revisited. It would include unionized police and fire officials, city staff, and the mayor. "I don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater," said Taiber.
He suggested that Sires is only concerned about the PSO issue, but "my platform is broader than that."
"I'm not a single-issue candidate," Sires contended. "Right now, the hot-button issue is the PSOs."
He also expressed skepticism about potential downtown river improvements, including a white water course, and a proposal to hire a consultant who would help the city develop a climate action plan. Additionally, said Sires, the city needs to maintain its own waste water treatment plant, not go to a regional model with Waterloo.
"I just think a lot of times our money could be better spent," he suggested. "A lot of times, I don't think we're being given the truth by the current administration. I'm going to represent all of us, but I'm going to find out the truth."
Harding said the PSO issue is "the big one" people have been talking to him about as he campaigns in Ward 4. "It seems that people are either against it or just really confused by it," he noted. He has said the city should return to separate police and fire departments.
Blanford, the sole incumbent running on Tuesday, has expressed support for the PSO program. The life-long Cedar Falls resident has been talking to voters about economic development issues, the waste water treatment plant and sanitary sewer system, keeping tax rates low, and doing a better job of retaining University of Northern Iowa graduates in the city.
But Harding said people he has talked to "don't feel like the city has been listening to them." He believes the outcome of the November council and mayoral elections bodes well for him in the Ward 4 contest.
"I think it's evident from this election with record numbers turning out that people in Cedar Falls are interested in more progressive government that's willing to listen to citizens more," he said. Sounding themes of government transparency, Harding added that he wants council agendas to be available to the public much earlier and would hold ward meetings two to three times per year. "I'm the candidate that's pro-citizen."
Blanford said he has "a strong track record" of finding long-term solutions to problems faced by the city.
"A lot of the campaign and a lot of our message has been forward focused," he said. "What will Cedar Falls look like 10 or 20 years down the road? It's really all about setting up Cedar Falls for success in the long term."
