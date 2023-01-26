Candidates for Waterloo City Council Ward 4 vacancy must file by Feb. 10

WATERLOO — The process for filling a vacant City Council seat is underway and the deadline for candidates to file nominating petitions is closing in.

Earlier this month, councilors voted 6-0 to hold a special election for the Ward 4 seat after a petition was sent to the mayor’s office asking for just that.

In November, Jerome Amos Jr. was elected to the Iowa Legislature, representing House District 62. His seat has been empty since the beginning of January.

The election will be held on March 7 alongside a Hawkeye Community College referendum, which will be a cost savings for the city. The college is asking for voter approval of a $35 million bond issue in its 10-county service area.

The filing deadline is Feb. 10 for candidates interested in representing Ward 4, which largely encompasses a northeastern portion of Waterloo.

It includes the area east of U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue, veering several blocks to the west at Newell Street. The boundary continues south to follow the Cedar River and then 18th Street West until just a few blocks west of U.S. Highway 218. It continues following Highway 218 and the interchange with U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate Highway 380 to the edge of the city.

According to the Black Hawk County Elections Office, Lawrence Marshall is the only person running, so far. Marshall, 41, is the pastor at Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church and has lived in Waterloo for 16 months.

Since arriving in Waterloo, Marshall said he has seen good being done – but believes there should be more.

“In addition to the great stuff that is taking place, I feel that my skills can add more to the great work that has already started,” he said. “That’s why I said ‘this is a great opportunity and this seat is now vacant; let me throw my name into the bag.’”

Before he was a pastor, he taught in Chicago for 14 years and was also in politics. Although he has experience in politics, the community doesn’t always know what is available to them.

“If I win or lose, I’m still gonna help whoever wins,” he said. “It’s about making sure our community and people in this community receive all the benefits and the help and resources that are out there that will make us a better ward.”

The objection and withdrawal deadline for the Ward 4 vacancy is Feb. 13. If any objections are made, they have to be from a resident of Ward 4.

Ward 4 residents also have the chance to vote again in the November election. The position’s term ends Dec. 31.

Photos and video: Iowa legislators pass governor's private-school funding bill