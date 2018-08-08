DES MOINES — More than two dozen politicians are scheduled to appear at the Iowa State Fair, which begins Thursday in Des Moines.
The list of speakers for the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox include the candidates for governor. Democrat Fred Hubbell will speak Saturday, Libertarian Jake Porter on Monday and Republican successor incumbent Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.
The gubernatorial race is expected to be competitive.
The State Fair also can add helpful visibility to candidates in down-ballot races that do not get as much attention, Hagle said.
The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for Iowa Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, Auditor and Treasurer are scheduled to speak at the Register Soapbox.
Even though the presidential election is more than two years away, the Soapbox schedule also includes people who are running for president or considering it.
John Delaney, a Democratic Congressman who is officially running for president and has been actively campaigning in Iowa for months, will appear at the State Fair.
So, too, will Democrats and potential presidential candidates Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Steve Bullock, and Julian Castro, and independent Evan McMullin, who also ran in 2016.
Many Congressional candidates are scheduled to speak at the Register Soapbox. A few notable exceptions include a pair of Republican incumbents: Rod Blum in eastern Iowa’s 1st District and Steve King in western Iowa’s 4th District.
