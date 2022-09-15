Candidate forum to be held

WATERLOO – A legislative candidates forum will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center located at 120 Jefferson St.
The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters and the NAACP of Black Hawk County.
For more information, contact Jean Seeland at (319) 493-2015.
Photos: Columbus Catholic softball coach Chris Olmstead
