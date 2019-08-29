WATERLOO — The period to file nomination papers for the Nov. 5 city and school elections has opened. The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
Candidates for school board and community college trustee positions must file nomination papers with the secretary of the board they seek to serve on. City candidates must file nomination papers with the county auditor’s office.
This is the first time school and community college board elections will be held in November rather than in September.
Filing of the nomination papers must include nomination petitions and an affidavit of candidacy for each candidate. The number of signatures required on the nomination petitions is available from the county’s election office. In Black Hawk County that office can be reached at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
A candidate must be an eligible elector in the school district and director district (if any) or the city and city ward (if applicable) at the time of filing nomination papers and at the time of the election.
Further information regarding city/school elections, candidates and deadlines is available under the “Current Elections” tab of Black Hawk County’s election office webpage (www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/190/Elections).
Candidates should also be familiar with Iowa ethics and campaign disclosure laws. Information may be found under the “Campaign Finance Letter” tab of the election office webpage.
