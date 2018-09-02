Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ballot box clip art

Iowa secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear will hold a meet-and-greet on Sept. 9 from 12:15 to 2 p.m. at 218 W. Water St., Decorah. DeJear, a small business owner, is running for Secretary of State in order to assist Iowa entrepreneurs and small businesses and to ensure that the voting process is secure, accessible, and fair for all Iowans.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments