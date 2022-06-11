Campaign discusses Tyson Meats 'corporate greed' at Friday event in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A political campaign is calling out Tyson Foods, saying the corporation is responsible for price gouging at the grocery store.

Unrig Our Economy Iowa held a news conference Friday at Jubilee United Methodist Church on Tyson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the topic of inflation. That response is detailed in a report released earlier this month by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

The organization describes itself as “a coalition to change political narratives around the economy and hold corporations and politicians that enable them accountable for price gouging.” Sue Dinsdale, the executive director of Iowa Citizen Action Network, led the event. State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz and Waterloo Human Rights Commissioner Sam Blatt also spoke.

The local event was part of Unrig Our Economy’s National Corporate Greed Day of Action. A Tyson Fresh Meats pork processing plant is located in Waterloo.

Dinsdale said Tyson had a profit of $3 billion in 2021 – $1 billion more than 2020. She said profits were made despite a fear that there was a meat shortage in the U.S. during the height of the pandemic – something all of the speakers said meat companies made up.

A news release from the campaign said Tyson Foods raised prices for beef nearly 25% as well as for pork and chicken by more than 10%.

All of this comes as the U.S. Labor Department announced that consumer prices rose 8.6% in May from 12 months earlier – a 40 year high. The report said prices jumped 1% from April to May, compared to a 0.3% increase from March to April. It also stated the cost of groceries surged nearly 12% last month from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979.

Schwartz said what is driving higher prices at the grocery store is “corporation greed.”

“(Tyson) saw a legitimate amount of inflation going up and decided to exploit that to the maximum,” Schwartz said. “Tyson – they’re not cutting into their profits. … They’re passing every cost and then some onto consumers because it's all about the bottom line for them.”

A representative for Tyson said market forces drive meat prices.

“Economists and industry analysts confirm that today’s higher meat prices are a direct result of constrained supplies due to the labor shortage, higher input costs for such things as grain, labor and fuel, and stronger consumer demand,” Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said. “Our company, which does not sell directly to consumers, is working hard to combat inflation by improving our staffing and productivity.”

Speakers at the event also blamed U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, saying the politicians need to stand with their constituents rather than the corporations.

“Rep. Ashley Hinson knows Iowans are struggling to keep up with corporate price gouging, but instead of tackling the issue she’s trying to redirect the blame and distract us from holding wealthy companies accountable,” Dinsdale said. “We need her to choose where she stands, with corporations who are raking in record profits or the everyday Iowans who elected her.”

Rep. Hinson’s Waterloo office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Actions and events also took place Friday in Bakersfield, Calif., Cincinnati, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Omaha, Neb., Phoenix, and Staten Island, NY.

Unrig Our Economy Iowa plans to host more community forums focusing on other businesses in the state. No further information was available on which companies would be targeted.

