Julian Castro, the former federal housing secretary from Texas who recently dropped out of the presidential race, has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
In a news release from his campaign, Castro called Warren, “the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination, defeat Donald Trump, and build a nation where everyone counts.”
“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too,” Castro said in a video recorded and distributed by his campaign. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”
Castro’s is the second endorsement by a former candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. The first came from Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
BLACK CHURCH LEADER ENDORSES BIDEN: The Rev. Rob Johnson, an associate minister at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
“Joe can tell voters not only what he wants to do, but what he’s done — passed the Violence Against Women Act, banned assault weapons, and helped get Obamacare across the finish line,” Johnson said in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. “The vice president can empathize with folks and feel their pain. He knows what pain looks and feels like from his own experiences. When my nephews look at the President of the United States, I want them to find hope and see a leader they can look up to.”
Photos: Presidential candidates campaign in the area.
010420kw-tom-steyer-03
010420kw-tom-steyer-02
010420kw-tom-steyer-01
010420ap-biden-waterloo-1
010420ap-biden-waterloo-2
010420ap-biden-waterloo-3
010420ap-biden-waterloo-4
010420ap-biden-waterloo-5
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-waterloo
010420ap-biden-waterloo-6
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-2
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-3
biden-this
010420ho-elizabeth-warren
Election 2020 Joe Biden
biden-sibilings
biden-smile
010320kw-joe-biden-04
010320kw-joe-biden-05
010320kw-joe-biden-03
010320kw-joe-biden-02
010320kw-joe-biden-01
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-4
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-3
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-2
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-1
010220kw-bernie-sanders-03
010220kw-bernie-sanders-01
010220kw-bernie-sanders-04
010220kw-bernie-sanders-02
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.