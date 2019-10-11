A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, October 10, 2019:
BOOKER’S PLAN FOR COLLEGE ATHLETES: College athletes would be able to hire agents and profit from the use of their likeness under a proposal from Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey, who played college football at Stanford, said his proposal is modeled after legislation recently approved in California. Currently, college athletes are prevented by NCAA rules from employing an agent or from being compensated.
Booker also proposed ensuring gender equity in college sports by strengthening enforcement of federal rules that require proportionate spending on men’s and women’s college athletics. Booker also proposed requiring colleges to cover athletes’ medical expenses for the treatment of injuries sustained or exacerbated during college competition for at least 10 years after eligibility, according to his campaign.
“The systemic problems in sports are issues of economic justice and fairness,” Booker said in a statement. “For too long, we have allowed exploitative practices in professional and college sports to fester — somehow treating sports as different from our broader economy. But sports at these levels is a multi-billion dollar business. Just as we shouldn’t accept collusion, wage theft, and a massive gender pay gap in any other industry, we shouldn’t accept them in sports.”
BUTTIGIEG’S PLAN FOR LGTBQ: A ban on therapy designed to change a young person’s sexuality from homosexual to heterosexual and passage of federal legislation that would establish consistent non-discrimination protections are part of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan for LGBTQ Americans.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay major-party candidate for president. He also proposed similar protections for LGBTQ adoptive and foster parents, and “vigorously” enforcing hate crimes and properly training law enforcement in order to ensure the LGBTQ community’s safety, his campaign said.
Buttigieg also proposed investing in the research in order to find a cure for HIV and AIDS, and to make medication to treat the diseases more affordable.
“Twenty years ago, an awkward teenager at St. Joe High, who didn’t know a single out LGBTQ+ student there, never would have imagined how far we would come,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “And yet discrimination and the ever-present fear of it continue to govern aspects of LGBTQ+ people’s lives who question if they can be who they are and keep their job, or come out at school knowing they might be bullied for it. When I’m President, we will implement solutions bold enough to meet the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces while bringing the American people together to understand that our freedoms are bound up in each other.”
HARRIS’ PLAN FOR LGTBQ: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would reverse the current administration’s ban on transgender Americans serving in the military as part of her LGBTQ policies.
The U.S. senator from California said she also would appoint a chief advocate for LGBTQ+ Affairs in the White House to help ensure the community is represented across government, and fund a new office designed to work across agencies to address challenges in partnership with the community.
“Every LGBTQ person in America should grow up knowing they can not only get married but also live, work, go to school, access affordable health care, and be supported, embraced, safe and celebrated,” Harris said in a statement. “When I’m President, change will start from the top. We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”
BENNET’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLAN: Supporting the preservation, building and refurbishing of 4 million affordable housing units for middle-class workers, low-income families and seniors is a centerpiece of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet’s affordable housing plan.
The U.S. senator from Colorado also proposed creating incentives for local governments and reforming current federal incentives that he said disproportionately favor the wealthy.
“A home is a platform for stability and upward mobility in America, but for too many families, owning a home is out of reach and the high cost of paying rent has pushed them to a breaking point,” Bennet said in a statement. “As a former superintendent, I know how important it is for kids to have a stable home so they can show up to school ready to learn and succeed. Slogans like national rent control won’t solve the problem. We need to build more homes near good jobs and good schools and ensure people can actually afford them.”
CASTRO’S PLAN FOR FOSTER CARE: Investing in prevention programs and requiring a child and family team model when deciding whether a child should be removed from his or her home are elements in Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s plan for the foster care system.
The former U.S. housing secretary also proposed taking steps to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ families and reducing the use of congregate care for foster children, like group homes or institutions.
“Despite the loving efforts of foster families, far too many children enter the foster care system and too often drop out of school, end up homeless, or in prison,” Castro said in a statement. “This Children First plan revamps America’s foster system so fewer vulnerable children never enter foster care in the first place and those that do are more likely to lead successful lives.”
