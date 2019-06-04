A roundup of caucus and campaign news items of interest for Monday, June 3, 2019:
BOOKER BACKERS: Cory Booker’s presidential campaign announced its Iowa Steering Committee, which includes three state lawmakers and one of Iowa’s top Democratic activists.
The group of Booker supporters who will help with Booker’s efforts in Iowa includes state Reps. Mark Smith, a former Iowa House Minority Leader, Amy Nielsen and Jennifer Konfrst. The group also includes Jerry Crawford, who chaired the Iowa caucus campaigns of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.
The committee also includes labor activist Marcia Nichols, city council members Mazahir Salih, Dale Todd and Bruce Teague, and state party central committee members Landra Jo Reece and Melinda Jones.
“I’m honored to have the support of such a diverse group of Iowa leaders — from local activists to council members and state representatives, these individuals have been on the forefront of standing up for their communities,” Booker said in a statement. “Through the guidance and insight from this respected group of Iowa leaders, I know our campaign will continue to lift up folks in every corner of this great state and across this nation so that, together, we will rise.”
CHILDREN’S ISSUES POLLED: Only a third of Iowa voters believe their children’s generation will be better off than their own, according to poll results published by an issue advocacy group.
The Children’s Policy Coalition released the results of the poll, which was conducted by Selzer & Company, conductor of the highly regarded Iowa Poll. The coalition is a group of more than 20 Iowa organizations advocating for children’s issues in state and federal elections.
The poll also found that 4 in 5 Iowa voters feel improving the health, education and well-being of children should be a priority for presidential candidates, and nearly 6 in 10 feel the federal government should invest more money in such efforts.
The poll surveyed more than 500 Iowa voters.
“As this poll shows, presidential candidates of all parties must put children’s issues front and center in their campaign to appeal to Iowa voters and their values,” Jill Applegate, co-chair of the Children’s Policy Coalition and program manager for Every Child Matters, said in a statement. “Each campaign should have a plan for how they will address children’s health, early education, safety and wellbeing, economic security, and equal opportunity.”
