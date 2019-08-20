A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
WARREN’S PUBLIC SAFETY PLAN: Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has rolled out a plan for reforming a public safety system that she said is stacked against the poor and disadvantaged.
The public safety system is the result of choices made over the years that have criminalized too many things, sends too many people to jail for too long while doing little to rehabilitate them even though a majority will return to our communities, Warren said in a plan to reduce mass incarceration and strengthen communities.
“To make matters worse, the evidence is clear that there are structural race problems in this system,” she said in her plan being released today.
She said Latinx adults are three times more likely to be incarcerated than whites. Black Americans are more likely than whites to be arrested, charged, wrongfully convicted and given harsher sentences for the same crimes. One in 10 black children has an incarcerated parent.
“Real reform requires examining every step of this system: From what we choose to criminalize, to how law enforcement and prosecutors engage with communities and the accused, to how long we keep people behind bars, how we treat them when they’re there, and how we reintegrate them when they return,” Warren said in the plan.
She calls for breaking the prison-to-school pipeline, reducing homelessness, investing in programs to prevent violence and divert criminal behavior, decriminalizing mental health and investing in substance abuse program. Warren also calls for ending cash bail and restricting fines and fees.
The federal government oversees just 12 percent of people in prison, but federal grants make up a third of state budget. Warren would use the power of the purse to reprioritize states’ use of restorative justice and expand grant-making to require funds be used for criminal justice reform.
“We will reduce incarceration and improve justice in our country by changing what we choose to criminalize, reforming police behavior and improving police-community relations, and reining in a system that preferences prosecution over justice,” Warren said.
“Most importantly, we’ll rethink the way we approach public safety — emphasizing preventive approaches over law enforcement and incarceration. That’s the way we’ll create real law and order and real justice in our country.”
More about her plan can be found at https://elizabethwarren.com/.
HARRIS RAMPS UP ON CAMPUS: Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is reigniting its campus organizing program with the Students for Kamala initiative.
Last spring, the U.S. senator from California became the first presidential candidate to launch a program to organize and train students.
Distributed organizing programs put the power in the hands of supporters, giving them the tools and training necessary to run their own programs that are tailored to the unique needs of their communities. This campus organizing program will train and give students the resources they need to be involved in the caucus process, in organizing, and in progressive causes far beyond the 2020 cycle.
Harris’ campus campaign includes the Campus Toolkit, a unique digital organizing tool that will allow students to access resources such as policy one-pagers, storytelling trainings, and relational organizing materials on their phones at any time.
Students for Kamala will begin in full force during move-in week, with Harris organizers working alongside student groups such as College Democrats chapters and signing students up to get involved at high-traffic at locations around campus.
Kamala Campus Captains, launched earlier this month, will be part of the campaign’s volunteer network and will serve as leaders and precinct captains for Harris on their campuses. It also will hold the second series of Camp Kamala student and youth organizing trainings.
The campaign will host Campus Caucus Trainings tailored to inform students about the caucus process, including the new virtual caucus option. The campaign will have individual campus chapters, including Hawkeyes for Harris, Bulldogs for the People, Cyclone Students for Kamala, Panthers for Harris.
This targeted investment is intended to harness the energy and enthusiasm the campaign has seen from young people since Harris launched her campaign in February, and extend the reach of the organizing efforts reaching into every county and precinct in Iowa.
Area campus events include Hawkeyes for Harris, daily through next Monday, on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway, University of Iowa; Panthers for Harris, Wednesday, Thursday, Monday and Aug. 28 at Maucker Union, University of Northern Iowa; and Monday at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
For more information on events, https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/.
