A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, December 4, 2019:
FORMER O’ROURKE DIRECTOR JOINS KLOBUCHAR: Norm Sterzenbach, who was Iowa state director for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign before the former Texas congressman dropped out of the race last month, has joined Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.
Sterzenbach joins the Klobuchar campaign as its Iowa caucus adviser, the campaign announced. He will advise the campaign on caucus strategy and engagement efforts, the U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign said.
You have free articles remaining.
ASIAN & LATINO GROUP LEADER ENDORSES SANDERS: Mitch Henry, the co-founder and board member of the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
The group earlier this year endorsed Kamala Harris, who earlier this week dropped out of the race.
“I am endorsing Bernie Sanders because I know that when he is in the White House, he will fight for Latinos and working people everywhere because he always has,” Henry said in a statement provided by the U.S. senator from Vermont’s campaign. “His leadership and strength are desperately needed at a time of great division and fear in America. Sen. Sanders sends a loud and clear message that the Latino electorate is hungry for a new type of leadership that stands up to special interests and puts people before politics.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.