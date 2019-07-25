A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, July 24, 2019:
O’ROURKE’S EDUCATION PLAN: A $500 billion federal found would help boost teacher pay and close school funding gaps under a proposal announced by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Teachers’ student loan debt would be forgiven under O’Rourke’s proposal. And in an effort to create more minority teachers, O’Rourke would invest $500 million to provide scholarships for low-income or first-generation students that are pursuing teaching.
O’Rourke’s proposal also attempts to address racial disparities in school discipline by issuing a federal ban on corporal punishment in schools and require teacher preparation programs to address racial bias. The O’Rourke campaign cited a 2018 Des Moines Register report that said black students in Iowa are six times more likely to be suspended than white students.
O’ROURKE’S AIRPORT WORKOUT: O’Rourke was delayed at the Sioux City airport on his way out of Iowa this past weekend, so to pass the time he challenged his staff to a push-up competition.
The impromptu competition was observed and documented on Twitter by reporter Ben Pu. The video can be viewed on Pu’s Twitter timeline at @BenPu_nbc.
BEER CANDIDATE, CONCERT CANDIDATE: John Hickenlooper, who has become the unofficial beer candidate of the Democratic presidential primary because of his habit of holding campaign events at craft breweries, may also be the concert candidate after he played banjo with a band during a RAGBRAI stop.
Hickenlooper played “This Land is Your Land” with the band Big Head Todd to an estimated crowd of 5,000 on Tuesday night in Indianola, according to the Hickenlooper campaign.
A one-minute video of Hickenlooper playing with the band can be viewed on Hickenlooper’s Twitter account, @Hickenlooper.
DE BLASIO’S WORKERS’ RIGHTS PLAN: Workers could only be fired for just cause, and time off programs would be mandated under Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio’s “21st Century Workers’ Bill of Rights.”
De Blasio’s proposal would require employers to prove just cause when firing employees, replacing an at-will system. He also would require every employer to provide at least two weeks of paid vacation, paid sick days and paid time off for a child’s birth.
The plan also would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour and institute myriad policies with the goal of making it easier for workers to unionize.
PRO-ERNST ADS FROM NATIONAL GROUP: A group supporting Republican candidates for U.S. Senate plans to run TV ads in Iowa supporting Joni Ernst.
One Nation has made a $260,000 buy in Iowa to highlight Ernst’s work opposing an electric vehicle tax credit. The ad, which goes on the air Friday, calls the tax credit a “boondoggle.”
“Sen. Ernst has taken on the free-spending culture of Washington, and nothing typifies that culture more than subsidizing luxury car purchases for wealthy people,” One Nation communications director Jack Pandol said in a statement. “We want to support Ernst’s work to end this taxpayer subsidy and bring Iowa values like fiscal common sense to Washington.”
Ernst is up for re-election in 2020 at the end of her first six-year term. Democrats Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham are running to challenge Ernst.
