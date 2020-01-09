Gov. Kim Reynolds said her re-election campaign raised more than $1.3 million in 2019. The campaign claimed it was the most raised by a candidate in the year immediately following an election.
Reynolds, a Republican and the state’s first female governor, was elected to her first full, four-year term in 2018. She ascended to the office from lieutenant governor in 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China.
Reynolds, who would not face re-election until 2022, has nearly $900,000 on hand in her campaign account, according to the campaign.
The previous high-water mark for gubernatorial fundraising in the year following an election was Democrat Chet Culver’s $1.1 million haul in 2007, according to the Reynolds campaign.
Off-year fundraising reports for state office in Iowa are due January 19.
BOOKER’S CAUCUS: Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign rolled out its “Black Americans with Cory” caucus, a coalition of black community leaders who will advocate for the U.S. senator from New Jersey and highlight his policies on issues of importance to black Americans, the Booker campaign said.
“Black Americans have been at the center of every movement for justice in this nation’s history and black voters have been the backbone of every progressive electoral victory in modern American politics,” Booker said in a news release. “So we’re launching ‘Black Americans with Cory’ because we know from experience that the ability to speak to and inspire the most loyal constituency within our party is a job requirement for the Democratic nominee, it’s not a nice-to-have. At our best, we’re the party that understands that diverse coalitions of people are the only thing that has ever made real, lasting change in our country. The work of building the coalition that defeats Donald Trump starts here in Iowa.”
WARREN’S BANKRUPTCY PLAN: Discharging student loan debt when filing for bankruptcy would be allowed under a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Warren also proposed making it easier for individuals to obtain debt relief through bankruptcy, and expanding people’s rights to take care of themselves and their children while in the bankruptcy process.
Warren also proposed closing loopholes that she said allow wealthy Americans and corporate creditors to abuse the bankruptcy system.
“I’ll never forget sitting in a wood-paneled courtroom ... watching the families filing for bankruptcy move in and out of the courtroom to appear in front of the judge,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her policy announcement. “They looked just like the family I grew up in — hanging on to the ragged edge of the middle class.”
