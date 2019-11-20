A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, November 19, 2019:
SANDERS CAMPAIGN SAYS IT'S REACHED 4 MILLION DONORS: More than 4 million individuals from across the U.S. have donated to Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign, his team announced. The campaign said the U.S. senator from Vermont became the fastest candidate in history to reach the milestone.
“Working-class Americans across the country are chipping in $3, $18, $27, or whatever they can to help elect Bernie Sanders because they know he is the only candidate who will fight for them and take on corporate greed and corruption,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “This is what momentum looks like.”
The Sanders campaign said by comparison in the 2016 cycle the campaign did not reach 4 million individual donors until after the New Hampshire primary.
WARREN’S PLAN TO ADDRESS WHITE NATIONALISM: The FBI and federal justice department would be instructed to prioritize investigating and prosecuting domestic terrorism, including right-wing and white nationalist violence, under policies proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts said her administration would collect better data on such incidents and ensure federal law enforcement plays a central role in investigations.
You have free articles remaining.
She also proposed expanded background checks and extreme risk protection orders in order to keep guns away from individuals who show warning signs of individuals who commit hate crimes.
“In a Warren administration, combatting white nationalist crime will be a top priority for the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security — we’ll use the investigative and prosecutorial resources of these departments to go after any white nationalist crime involving a threat to life or associated with a broader white nationalist organization that has previously engaged in violence,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement.
YANG’S PLAN FOR VOTER ACCESS: Voter ID laws would be prohibited by the federal government under a package of proposals introduced by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
The New York businessman introduced his proposals to increase voter access. They also included: restoring full protections in the Voting Rights Act, implementing automatic and same-day voter registration, and allowing early voting and voting by mail.
Yang also proposed restoring voting rights for felons who complete their sentences, making Election Day a national holiday, lowering the legal voting age to 16, and establishing ranked-choice voting on ballots.
“We need to get control of our democracy back in the hands of the people. Election reforms will help. There’s more we can do to rebuild and ensure trust in our federal government,” Yang said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.