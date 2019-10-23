A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 22, 2019:
O’ROURKE’S PLAN TO LIMIT PRESIDENTIAL POWERS: Accepting or attempting to secure assistance from a foreign power for personal profit or political gain would become a federal crime through both civil and criminal liability under a proposal from Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Motivated in part by allegations facing President Donald Trump, O’Rourke also proposed clarifying that non-financial assistance from a foreign state in an election is included as an emolument, plus providing an accurate reporting system around emoluments within the federal government.
The former Texas congressman also proposed a constitutional amendment to ban the use of self-protective presidential pardons.
You have free articles remaining.
“In his farewell address, George Washington warned of the ‘insidious wiles’ of foreign powers and urged Americans ‘to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government,’” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Congress should act swiftly to impeach and to remove President Trump from office in light of his illegal actions. But it is also time to pass additional reforms that heed Washington’s advice so that Trump — and every president who follows — will never be above the law, or able to welcome foreign interference in our democracy.”
BENNET ANNOUNCES CENTRAL IOWA SUPPORTERS: Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced his Polk County steering committee, a group of supporters who will work to spread the word about Bennet in central Iowa.
“I’m joining Team Bennet because I value the diversity of Michael’s experience — from the private sector, to his career in public service with the City of Denver and in the United States Senate,” Robert Bibens, a Des Moines activist and nonprofit worker, said in a statement provided by the Bennet campaign. “His efforts to develop meaningful relationships across the aisle, along with his deep understanding of our national security threats, serve as a genuine testament to the bipartisan leadership we need now more than ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.