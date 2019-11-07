A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, November 6, 2019:
BULLOCK’S FIRST AD ON THE AIR: Steve Bullock’s first campaign ads are on TV in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids market. The ads for the Democratic presidential candidate and Montana governor will run for a couple of weeks as part of a $500,000 buy, according to his campaign.
The first ad features Iowa attorney general Tom Miller, who has endorsed Bullock, the former Montana attorney general. The ads “tout Gov. Bullock’s unique record of progressive achievement, and his unparalleled ability to connect with voters of all stripes — an ability that propelled him to win three elections in a Trump state,” according to the campaign.
“As Iowans, we know our right to go first in the nation comes with a special responsibility: to sort through a crowded field and caucus for a Democrat who can beat (Republican President Donald) Trump. This year, that’s what matters most. And that’s why I strongly support Steve Bullock for President,” Miller says in the first ad. “Steve is the only Democrat who has won a state that Trump won. Because he connects with voters better than anybody else.”
BOOKER’S PLAN FOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY AND JUSTICE: The designation of at least 50 small- and medium-sized cities as “vibrant regional economic hubs” in order to attract jobs and other opportunities to local residents and surrounding communities is a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plan for creating economic opportunity and justice for all American communities.
The U.S. Senator from New Jersey and former Newark mayor also proposed legislation that would target federal resources to communities most in need.
Booker’s plan also calls for investing in rural broadband internet access and blocking large business mergers that impact rural and minority communities.
“No one should have to leave their home to find economic opportunity in America. As mayor of Newark during the Great Recession, I saw a city in crisis, and felt the pain of residents when small businesses closed and people moved away,” Booker said in a statement. “But instead of giving up, our community worked to put differences aside and reinvigorate the city. In the face of these challenges, Newark entered its largest period of economic growth in decades, and we built new affordable housing, a hotel, new office towers, and new supermarkets.
“And now as communities around the country face similar problems — decades of lost wealth, disinvestment, and a playing field tilted away from local businesses — I’m going to bring this same determination as president to ensure every community is a place where there is economic opportunity.”
NEW POLL SHOWS FOUR-WAY RACE IN IOWA: Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are in a tight, four-way race for the lead in Iowa, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.
Warren received 20 percent support among Iowa likely Democratic caucus-goers, Buttigieg 19 percent, Sanders 17 percent, and Biden 15 percent. No other candidate received more
