Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign announced almost 20 new endorsements, including several current and former officials from Northeast Iowa.
The former vice president’s campaign made the announcement after previously announcing the endorsements of 50 current and former Iowa educators.
The new list includes Jerome Amos Jr., Waterloo city councilman; Bob Greenwood, former Waterloo city councilman; Buck Clark, former mayor of Waterloo; Pat Sass, former Black Hawk County recorder and Black Hawk County Democratic chairperson; and Tom Little, Black Hawk County supervisor from Evansdale.
Jason Byrne, a Chickasaw County supervisor from Lawler, is also on the list.
