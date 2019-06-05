A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, June 4, 2019:
AARP PRESIDENTIAL FORUMS: The Iowa chapter of AARP and the Des Moines Register plan to host a series of presidential candidate forums in mid-July. The forums will be invitation-only for AARP members.
Twenty of the 23 Democratic presidential candidates have agreed to participate. Each candidate will have 25 minutes on stage to answer questions from both moderators and the audience, according to AARP.
The forums are slated for July 15 in Des Moines, July 16 in Davenport, July 17 in Cedar Rapids, July 19 in Sioux City and July 20 in Council Bluffs. Each forum will include four candidates.
The forums will be moderated by Des Moines Register opinion editor Kathie Obradovich and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson.
“Older voters turn out in force in every election, so any candidate who wants to win in 2020 needs to focus on soaring prescription drug prices and other issues they care about,” John Hishta, AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns, said in a statement. “These forums will put candidates on the record, and older voters will be watching.”
CLIMATE CONVERSATIONS: Cedar Rapids Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg will begin a series of “climate conversations” with candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The first conversation will be with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Overlook Pavilion in Ellis Park off of Ellis Boulevard in northwest Cedar Rapids.
On Monday, Hogg will join Marianne Williamson at Pierson's Flower Shop, 1800 Ellis Blvd. N.W., at 10:30 a.m. to discuss business recovery following the 2008 flood.
The second is with bestselling-author Marianne Williamson at noon at Kirkwood Community College, Room 343, Cedar Hall. It is co-sponsored by the Kirkwood SEEDS Club (on sustainable gardening) and the Kirkwood Conservation Club.
The events are free and open to the public. All candidates have been or will be invited.
BIDEN’S CLIMATE PLAN: Speaking of climate policy, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden published his.
Biden’s plan, according to the campaign, calls for a 100 percent clean energy economy and net zero emissions by 2050, investments in infrastructure that will help lessen the impacts of climate change, and a re-commitment to the Paris agreement as part of an attempt to encourage more countries to employ climate-friendly policies. Biden also pledged to refuse donations from oil, gas and coal companies and executives.
The campaign said the plan will make a $1.7 trillion investment and will leverage $5 trillion more from state and local governments and the private sector.
The campaign said the plan will be paid for by “reversing the excesses of the Trump tax cuts for corporations, reducing incentives for tax havens, evasion, and outsourcing, ensuring corporations pay their fair share, closing other loopholes in our tax code that reward work not wealth, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels.”
WARREN’S ECONOMIC AGENDA: Calling it “economic patriotism,” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced the first element of her vision for the U.S. economy.
The first highlight was Warren’s call to invest $2 trillion in federal money toward a “green manufacturing plan,” which an independent analysis claims will generate more than 1 million jobs. The plan includes $1.5 trillion for “federal procurement of clean, green, American-made products over the next 10 years,” and a $400 billion investment in clean energy research and development.
Warren’s plan also calls for what she calls a “Green Marshall Plan” -- a commitment to using diplomacy and the U.S.’s “economic arsenal” to encourage other counties to purchase and use American-made clean energy technology.
Warren’s campaign says the strategy can be financially supported by “ending subsidies for oil and gas companies, and closing tax loopholes that promote shipping jobs overseas.”
In a social media post accompanying its announcement, Warren wrote that the plan is designed to encourage more “loyalty” in American companies that move jobs to other countries.
“These “American” companies show only one real loyalty: to the short-term interests of their shareholders, a third of whom are foreign investors,” Warren wrote. “If they can close up an American factory and ship jobs overseas to save a nickel, that’s exactly what they will do -- abandoning loyal American workers and hollowing out American cities along the way.”
WILLIAMSON IMMIGRATION PLAN: 2020 Democratic presidential nomination hopeful Marianne Williamson, who will be in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, has introduced an immigration plan she calls civilized path to citizenship.
As president, Williamson, whose grandfather came to the United States as a 13-year-old, said she would push for legislative reforms that include a full path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who do not have serious criminal background issues. The cost of naturalization must also be reduced and resources increased to help people navigate that process more easily and humanely.
The United States has significant border security issues, and other immigration issues, that pose legitimate points for bipartisan problem-solving, she said. The bigger issue is America’s paramount need to return to our moral axis. Seeking asylum here is a statutory right established in the Refugee Act of 1980. While it’s legitimate to discuss conservative versus progressive options regarding how we help a refugee fleeing humanitarian horrors, there should never be a question of whether or not we do.
The broken immigration system punishes children of illegal immigrants who are in the United States through no fault of their own. DREAMERS, therefore, deserve a path to citizenship that is transparent and timely, Williamson said.
“The immigrant is not our enemy,” she said. “It is so important to remember this today, as immigrants are often viciously scapegoated. This is not the first time this has happened in America, and we must stand up against it now as other generations stood up against it in their time.”
For more, visit www.marianne2020.com.
