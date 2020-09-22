CAMPAIGN ALMANAC

MESSAGE TO GRASSLEY VIA PIGEON: NextGen America, a liberal group that engages young voters and supports Democratic candidates, is conducting a national campaign encouraging U.S. Senators to delay filling a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy until after the next president is sworn in in January.
The Iowa chapter of the organization plans to deliver its message to Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, via carrier pigeon, playing off a recent Grassley tweet that went viral.
Grassley, who is well-known for his informal tweeting style, recently tweeted that he found a dead pigeon — he spelled it “pidgin” — on his Iowa farm.
NextGen will use a carrier pigeon service called “PigeonGram” to deliver its message to Grassley’s office, a spokeswoman for the group said.
LIBERAL GROUP OPPOSES COURT APPOINTMENT: Progress Iowa, a liberal advocacy group, has joined some of its partner groups in other states in a campaign to honor the memory of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died this past week, and to oppose efforts to replace her on the high court until after the next U.S. president is sworn in.
Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate plans to hold confirmation hearings and a vote on GOP President Donald Trump’s pending appointment to the Supreme Court. The general election is Nov. 3.
“Our lives are on the line, and support for any new justice nominated by President Trump is support for repealing the Affordable Care Act, threatening the lives of nearly 1.3 million Iowans, and would be an undemocratic, irreversible mistake,” Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, said in a news release. “The American people deserve to decide which leader makes this nomination, but unless we come together to make this clear to our elected officials, we won’t get that chance. It’s telling that this was Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish, and we will fight to make sure we honor it.”
BIDEN ENDORSES AXNE: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Cindy Axne’s campaign in central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.
Axne, a Democratic first-term incumbent, faces Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.
“Over the last two years, Iowans have been hit with some tough challenges. And, Cindy Axne has stood up for Iowa's families and farmers: fighting to get better trade deals for farmers, securing critical relief for families impacted by flooding and the coronavirus pandemic, and working across the aisle to lower the cost of health care and protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Biden said in a news release from the Axne campaign. “I’m proud to support her reelection campaign so that she can keep fighting for Iowans in Washington.”
CORN GROWERS PAC ENDORSES ERNST: The Iowa Corn Growers Association’s PAC endorsed Joni Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, according to Ernst’s campaign.
Ernst, the Republican first-term U.S. Senator, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race.
ERNST AD HIGHLIGHTS MENTAL HEALTH AID: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s latest TV campaign ad highlights her support for expanding mental health care services for rural Americans.
The ad https://youtu.be/JfbtilO0Ejk features “Jill,” a Le Mars woman whose brother, a farmer, committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 51.
“My brother had lots of bouts of depression. I don’t know if he was scared to ask for help. I think people need to learn to break the silence,” Jill says in the ad. “If it wasn’t for Joni Ernst increasing our tele-health and mental health services, we wouldn’t have the support we need. I think it’s going to save a lot of lives.”
BUTTIGIEG PAC ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Win the Era PAC, formed by former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, has included US. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield among its 28 endorsements.
In a news release, the Win the Era PAC said it would “leverage the strength of its national network” to support candidates with virtual campaign events to benefit them. The endorsements ranged from U.S. Senate to statehouse candidates nationwide.
“This election, we need to replace the current President and elect leaders at every level of our government who will deliver solutions to the biggest challenges we face. I believe the voices of these 28 candidates are essential to changing our politics, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to make sure they are successful on November 3,” Buttigieg said in the news release.
GREENFIELD PLEDGES TO PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY: In her campaign’s latest TV ad, Theresa Greenfield pledges to protect Social Security.
“I’ll stand up to politicians who threaten to gut Social Security,” Greenfield says in the ad.
The ad https://youtu.be/_RlcL355QKI quotes Joni Ernst saying she has discussed privatizing Social Security and notes her comments during a 2019 town hall event in which she said federal lawmakers should discuss the program “behind closed doors.”
Ernst’s full comment at the town hall was: “I do think, as various parties and members of Congress, we need to sit down behind closed doors so we’re not being scrutinized by this group or the other and just have an open and honest conversation about what are some of the ideas that we have for maintaining Social Security in the future.”
EMILY’S LIST INVESTS $2 MILLION IN IOWA: EMILY’s List, which works to help Democratic women get elected to office, announced a $2 million investment to help Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
The campaign will target rural women voters and include TV, radio, satellite, and digital advertising, as well as mailers, the group said.
“Sen. (Joni) Ernst promised to ‘make ‘em squeal’ but when she got to Washington she became another politician feeding at the corporate trough,” Melissa Williams, vice president of independent expenditures at EMILY’s List, said in a news release. “Iowa deserves a farm kid with farm kid values, not another Washington sellout.”
GUN SAFETY GROUP SPENDS $800K ON HOUSE RACE: Everytown for Gun Safety’s political arms began an $800,000 campaign to support Democratic candidates for the Iowa House in an effort to help Democrats regain a majority in the chamber.
Everytown has targeted eight statehouse races and will employ digital ads and mailers that will “highlight the failures of Republicans in the state legislature to address gun violence, and fight for the health and economic security of Iowa families,” according to a news release.
“Republicans in the state legislature weakened our gun laws and ignored our demands for common-sense gun laws once again,” Katie Albrecht, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in the news release. “Gun violence and the pandemic gets worse and worse in Iowa because Republicans are siding with the gun lobby and special interests over our safety, health, and security — and we’re going to make sure Iowa voters know it.”
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House. If Democrats can net four flipped seats in the November election, they will retake the House majority for the first time since 2010 and establish a roadblock to Republicans’ current unimpeded control of the state lawmaking process, with majorities in the Iowa House and Senate as well as a GOP governor.
