CAMPAIGN ALMANAC

In a news release, the Win the Era PAC said it would “leverage the strength of its national network” to support candidates with virtual campaign events to benefit them. The endorsements ranged from U.S. Senate to statehouse candidates nationwide.

“This election, we need to replace the current President and elect leaders at every level of our government who will deliver solutions to the biggest challenges we face. I believe the voices of these 28 candidates are essential to changing our politics, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to make sure they are successful on November 3,” Buttigieg said in the news release.

GREENFIELD PLEDGES TO PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY: In her campaign’s latest TV ad, Theresa Greenfield pledges to protect Social Security.

“I’ll stand up to politicians who threaten to gut Social Security,” Greenfield says in the ad.

The ad https://youtu.be/_RlcL355QKI quotes Joni Ernst saying she has discussed privatizing Social Security and notes her comments during a 2019 town hall event in which she said federal lawmakers should discuss the program “behind closed doors.”