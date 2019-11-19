A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, November 18, 2019:
FINKENAUER TARGETED: An advocacy group aligned with the House GOP leadership has launched a $200,000 television campaign calling on Democratic Iowa 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer to reject her party’s move toward impeaching President Donald Trump.
Calling the impeachment investigation a “politically motivated charade,” the American Action Network ad features footage of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a CNN interview saying that impeachment is about “preventing a disastrous outcome” in 2020.
“Let voters decided elections,” the group urges Finkenauer. “Vote ‘no’ on impeachment and get to work” on issues such as approving the USMCA trade agreement and improving border security.
American Action Network also is spending $75,000 on digital ads targeting 2nd District U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack and 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.
RollCall.com rated Finkenauer, a freshman who is seeking re-election, the ninth most vulnerable House Democratic incumbent.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and Decorah farmer and businessman Thomas Hansen are seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Finkenauer.
STEYER’S HEALTH CARE PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer introduced his health care policy, which includes a public option as a means of achieving universal coverage.
The California businessman’s campaign said the plan will “decrease costs by breaking the corporate stranglehold, increasing coverage while maintaining choice, and ensuring quality care for all communities.”
Steyer also proposed a price cap on prescription drugs and enabling the purchase of federally approved prescription drugs from other countries.
“Between paying rent, paying for food, and all the other day-to-day expenses, the combined amount of my copays and health care costs feels like an extravagant expense and then I remember it’s life or death. Tom’s plan to make sure health costs never cost me my health is one of the many reasons I support him,” Joylene Beadleston, an Ames resident with diabetes who is supporting Steyer, said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign.
BIDEN’S PLAN FOR ADDRESSING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A housing program designed to help domestic and sexual violence survivors and guaranteed paid leave for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking are among Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s policies.
The former vice president also proposed a required education campaign on sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence prevention education on college campuses.
Biden also proposed expanding programs currently under the federal Violence Against Women Act, and taking steps to reduce sexual violence against immigrant women.
WARREN’S PLAN FOR RENTERS: A national set of renters’ rights would be a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plan to help renters.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts said these renters’ rights would include a federal just cause eviction standard, a right to lease renewal, protections against constructive eviction, and tenants’ right to organize. Under the proposal, judges also would have to consider potential health issues created by tenants facing eviction.
Warren also proposed right to counsel for low-income renters, a new Tenant Protection Bureau within the federal housing department, and a grant program to help ensure families are not evicted because of financial emergencies.
“Landlords shouldn’t be able to arbitrarily push families out of their communities to make an extra buck or because of thinly-veiled racism and discrimination,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “I’ll work to secure tenants’ rights nationwide --- including by creating a federal just cause eviction standard, a right to lease renewal, protections against constructive eviction, and tenants’ right to organize.”
BUTTIGIEG’S PLAN FOR POST-HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATION: Tuition-free college for those “most in need” is a central element of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plans for college education and workplace pathway programs.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor proposed making public college tuition-free for students who are eligible for federal Pell Grants and for all families earning up to $100,000, investing $50 billion in historically black colleges over the next 10 years, investing another $50 billion to increase apprenticeships, and ensuring every American has access to an apprenticeship program within 30 miles of their home.
“Our economy is changing and it’s past time to grow the pathways to opportunity in America,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “That starts with making college affordable for every student from a working or middle class family and making a historic investment in HBCUs. But opportunities for success shouldn’t be limited to those with a college degree. By providing support to those who need it most, and not the children of millionaires and billionaires, my plan will also invest in workforce development, skills training, and apprenticeship opportunities for those Americans who choose not to go to college.”
BULLOCK’S MENTAL HEALTH CARE PLAN: Student loan forgiveness for mental health professionals who work in rural communities for five years and increased Medicare reimbursement rates for mental health treatments are elements of Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock’s mental health care policies.
The Montana governor also proposed a national hotline --- similar to 911 --- for suicide prevention resources, modernizing health care privacy laws to allow doctors to provide the best mental health treatment options, and ending solitary confinement for people with serious mental illness.
“The stigma around mental health has discouraged too many from seeking help, while a lack of access to quality care has blocked too many more from the treatment they need,” Bullock said in a statement. “As president, I’ll expand access to treatment by increasing funding for mental health providers and prevention efforts, and by taking steps to educate the public on mental health to finally end the stigma surrounding treatment.”
