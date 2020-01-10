Campaign almanac

“Amy Klobuchar has a deep understanding of agriculture and labor, two issues critical in Iowa,” Taylor said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “As a senator from the Heartland and a senior member of the (U.S. Senate) agriculture committee, Amy knows the importance of supporting our farmers. As the daughter of a union teacher and granddaughter of an iron ore miner, Amy has seen firsthand how labor helps working families and knows that we must protect these hard-fought rights.”

GREENFIELD RAISES $1.6 MILLION: Theresa Greenfield, a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, said she will report having raised $1.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

The campaign claimed the figure is a state record for quarterly fundraising in a non-election year by a challenger.

Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst is the first-term Republican incumbent.

Greenfield’s campaign said 94 percent of the donations were for $100 or less, and that she received donations from nearly 3,000 Iowans in all 99 counties. Her campaign account finished the year with $2.1 million on hand, the campaign said.

“We’re thankful for the growing number of grassroots supporters who are helping us create the momentum we need to flip this Senate seat,” Greenfield said in a statement.