Campaign almanac

State lawmaker Kristin Sunde and Kirsten Anderson, a former staff worker for Iowa Senate Republicans who was awarded a judgment after she claimed she was fired for reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, are among 25 new Iowa endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Also on the list are Larry Popenhagen, former Fayette County auditor, and Andy Carlson, Decorah City Council member.
Anderson previously endorsed Kirsten Gillibrand, who dropped out of the race in August.
“Mayor Pete is a uniter with a fresh, positive perspective,” Anderson said in a statement distributed by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has a keen worldview, thanks to his time in the military, and a fresh perspective on the local government issues that affect us daily. He understands the need to unite Americans around the urgent challenges facing our communities, and he recognizes the importance we play in international politics.”
11TH STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Rich Taylor, a state senator from Mount Pleasant, has endorsed the Democratic presidential campaign of Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
The Klobuchar campaign claims to have the most endorsements from current Iowa state lawmakers: 11, with Taylor’s.
“Amy Klobuchar has a deep understanding of agriculture and labor, two issues critical in Iowa,” Taylor said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “As a senator from the Heartland and a senior member of the (U.S. Senate) agriculture committee, Amy knows the importance of supporting our farmers. As the daughter of a union teacher and granddaughter of an iron ore miner, Amy has seen firsthand how labor helps working families and knows that we must protect these hard-fought rights.”
GREENFIELD RAISES $1.6 MILLION: Theresa Greenfield, a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, said she will report having raised $1.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.
The campaign claimed the figure is a state record for quarterly fundraising in a non-election year by a challenger.
Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst is the first-term Republican incumbent.
Greenfield’s campaign said 94 percent of the donations were for $100 or less, and that she received donations from nearly 3,000 Iowans in all 99 counties. Her campaign account finished the year with $2.1 million on hand, the campaign said.
“We’re thankful for the growing number of grassroots supporters who are helping us create the momentum we need to flip this Senate seat,” Greenfield said in a statement.