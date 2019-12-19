Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s first TV ad of the primary campaign aired during Thursday night’s debate, for which Booker failed to qualify.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey’s campaign aired the ad in all four early voting states, including Iowa, and in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as part of a $500,000 buy, according to the campaign.
“You’re only gonna see this ad once because I’m not a billionaire,” Booker says in the ad. “I won’t be on tonight’s debate stage, but that’s OK because I’m going to win this election anyway. This election isn’t about who can spend the most, or who slings the most mud. It’s about the people. It’s about all of us, standing together, fighting together. Not just to beat Donald Trump, but to bring about the transformative change we need.”
Steyer adds Iowa staffTom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign added new staff members in Iowa, and the California businessman’s campaign now features a total of 50 staffers statewide, the campaign announced.
“Our team has done an incredible job connecting to voters and we see that reflected every week as we increase in the Morning Consult early state tracker,” Steyer campaign state director Michael Edwards said in a statement. “On caucus night, all the energized volunteers and committed precinct captains that our team has connected with are going to turn out and show how strong Tom’s message is in Iowa.”
Klobuchar’s housing planSen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president, has released her Housing First Plan, a plan to spend $1 trillion on housing and poverty reduction.
Klobuchar said she plans to pay for her plan by “ending the war in Afghanistan, repealing regressive portions of the 2017 Republican tax bill, strengthening tools to crack down on international tax havens and creating a new minimum tax on large corporations.”
Klobuchar plans to eliminate the Section 8 backlog, provide rental assistance “to all Americans who qualify,” limit Section 8 wait times to three months, provide temporary housing to “those at risk of homelessness” and expand the housing supply.
“Senator Klobuchar believes there is more we can do as a country to combat poverty and ensure economic justice for all Americans, and it begins with making sure every American has access to a safe, affordable place to call home,” Klobuchar’s campaign said in the release.
She also plans to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit by increasing the phase-in rate increasing the maximum credit by 30% and invest in nutrition and child care to “cut child poverty in half in 10 years and eliminate it within a generation,” she said in her plan, released Thursday morning.
She would also raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and eliminate the tipped wage.
