A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, November 21, 2019:
A tenth state lawmaker is among 25 new Iowa endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts has been endorsed by Art Staed, a Democratic state legislator from Cedar Rapids. He is the 10th current state lawmaker to endorse Warren.
Also among the new Warren endorsements is former state lawmaker Dave Osterberg and Jonathan Greider, Waterloo city councilman.
“Elizabeth Warren has the passion and intellect to unite and lead our nation,” Staed said in a statement provided by the Warren campaign. “Even in these times of polarization, we can make big, structural change if we lead with compassion, thoughtfulness and decisive action —- and that’s exactly what Elizabeth will do.”
MORE ENDORSEMENTS FOR HARRIS: A former state lawmaker is among six new endorsements for Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign.
The U.S. senator from California picked up endorsements from Pat Harper, a former state lawmaker from Waterloo, and Iowa City housing official Megan Alter, among others.
“I love her ethics and her knowledge of the law. She shows deep respect for our laws. It is what our country needs after so much deviousness and disrespect for the law from our current president,” Harper said in a statement provided by the Harris campaign. “We are a nation of laws and cannot endure much longer with a leader who is constantly trying to thwart the law. There are many other issues in the 2020 election, but to me nothing is more important than to have a Democratic candidate who can face the opposition with a thorough knowledge of the constitution and our laws.”
Other endorsements announced by the Harris campaign included Rhonda McRina, former Waterloo School Board member, and Lyn Eldridge, gun violence prevention activist and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America from Waterloo.
SANDERS’ PLAN FOR HBCUS: Fitting with his overall plan for colleges, Historic Black Colleges and Universities would be tuition-free under Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ proposals.
The U.S. senator from Vermont also proposed investing $5 billion toward grant programs and debt cancellation at HBCUs, and another $10 billion to create and expand HBCU medical, dental, and teacher training graduate programs, his campaign said.
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have educated generations of African American leaders, and helped build and grow the culture of diversity that makes our country what it is today,” Sanders said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many HBCUs have struggled financially in recent years from a lack of federal resources, a drop in enrollment, and from crushing institutional debt. Yet the need for HBCUs and the education they provide has never been greater.”
(EDITORS NOTE: Full list of Warren and Harris endorsements after the text, for possible localization.)
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Full list of Warren endorsements:
- Art Staed, state representative, Cedar Rapids
- Charlie Bruner, former state senator and child policy advocate, Ames
- Dave Osterberg, former state representative, Mount Vernon
- Niki Conrad, Webster County supervisor, Fort Dodge
- Don Bailey, former Waukee mayor, Waukee
- Jonathan Greider, Waterloo city councilman, Waterloo
- Heather Anderson, Des Moines Public Schools board member, Des Moines
- Kalyn Cody, Des Moines Public Schools board member, Des Moines
- John Dabeet, Muscatine Community School District board member, Muscatine
- Jan Creasman, Harrison County Democrats chair, Woodbine
- Twyla Peacock, Van Buren County Democrats chair, Keosauqua
- Sandi O’Brien, Woodbury County Democrats vice chair, Sioux City
- Zaak Barnes, former Ankeny Area Democrats chair, Ankeny
- Benjamin Breuer, Northwest Area Democrats treasurer, Des Moines
- Colleen Caldwell, Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee Rural Caucus chair, Iowa City
- Pat Navin, labor leader, Winterset
- Don Dew, disability advocate, Sioux City
- Greg Nepstad, community activist, Stuart
- DJ Hassel, community activist, Windsor Heights
- Kathy Eckhouse, community activist, Des Moines
- Arlene McAtee, community activist, West Des Moines
- Nate Mason, faith leader, Corydon
- John Ikerd, retired professor of agricultural economics, Fairfield
- Dave Gaul, farmer, Earling
- Austin Frerick, agricultural reformer, Winterset
Full list of Harris endorsements:
- Megan Alter, Iowa City Housing and Community Development Commissioner
- Lonnie Dafney, West Des Moines School Board Member
- Lyn Eldridge, Gun Violence Prevention Activist and Member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America from Waterloo
- Pat Harper, Former Waterloo Area State Senator
- Rhonda McRina, Former Waterloo School Board Member
- Bernie Scolaro, Sioux City Education and Labor Leader
