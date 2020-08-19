Campaign Almanac: Vilsack casts Iowa's vote at DNC

Greenfield responded with her own pledge of support for the caucuses, and her campaign accused Ernst of using the issue as a distraction from issues like health care.

“Of course, I support our first in the nation caucuses,” a tweet from Greenfield’s campaign account said.

The Republican Party of Iowa also issued a new release with comments from state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann and GOP elected officials and candidates expressing their support for and defense of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

NEW GREENFIELD AD: The Greenfield campaign’s latest TV ad once again highlights her pledge to not accept donations from corporate political organizations. https://youtu.be/NlbIoYqGa-A

Fact-checkers have found Greenfield has not accepted donations from corporate PACs, but has accepted donations from individual corporate donors and other PACs that may be funded in part by corporate donors.

“We need a senator who works for Iowans,” Greenfield says in the ad.

GREENFIELD CALLS ON NATONAL MEDIA: In a statement, Greenfield called on national media to devote more coverage to the devastation caused by last week’s derecho.