CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Vice president returning to Iowa Thursday

In the ad https://youtu.be/EN8kd3ZJjGE, Axne touts her support for federal relief for the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s derecho. The ad also says Axne hopes to continue to work on pandemic relief efforts, and to “protect affordable care for everyone.”

NEXTGEN OFFERS RIDES TO THE POLLS: NextGen America, a political advocacy group that mobilizes young voters to support Democratic candidates, is offering rides to the polls for voters in many Iowa cities.

The program is part of the group’s efforts to make voting more accessible, according to a news release.

“Our team talks to young Iowans every day, helping them make a plan to vote, and transportation comes up a lot as something voters have not yet considered.” Murphy Burke, press secretary for NextGen’s Iowa chapter, said in the news release. “In 2020, we aren’t leaving anything up to chance.”

The program is available now for early voting in Des Moines, Ames and Iowa City. Election Day rides will also be available in Cedar Falls, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, and Mount Vernon.

Voters interested in getting a ride to the polls from NextGen can sign up for a time slot online at mobilize.us/nextgenia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0